Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Live, work, and enjoy with the exceptional driving experience offered by the new Ford Territory 2026, an automobile designed with a smart and innovative approach.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors, the official distributor of Ford in the Western and Southern regions of the Kingdom, unveiled the new Ford Territory 2026 during an exclusive event held at the main showroom on Madinah Road in Jeddah. This launch reaffirms the company’s commitment to offering the latest models, driving innovation, and meeting the expectations of customers across the Kingdom, further strengthening Ford’s position as a leading brand in the compact SUV segment.

The new Ford Territory 2026 arrives with a refreshed look that blends modern design with advanced technologies, reflecting Ford’s vision of redefining the everyday driving experience.

The new Ford Territory 2026 is available in three main trims, each designed to suit different driving styles and preferences.

The lineup starts with the base “Ambiente” trim, which offers practicality and reliability for smooth daily use. This base trim features 18-inch Alloy wheels and LED headlights. Inside, it includes a 12-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 6-speaker sound system. Safety features include front airbags, a rearview camera with rear sensors, and blind spot monitoring.

The “Trend” trim adds more comfort and advanced features, including a panoramic roof to enhance the sense of space during every drive. This mid-level trim includes dual-zone climate control and a soft-touch steering wheel.

At the top of the range, the “Titanium” trim delivers the highest levels of luxury, with premium design touches and advanced driving technologies, offering both the driver and passengers a truly exceptional experience. It includes 19-inch Alloy wheels, automatic headlights, and an upscale interior featuring ventilated leather seats, a wireless charger, a 12-inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, and advanced safety features such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, hands-free power liftgate, and a 360-degree camera system.

Across all its trims, the new Ford Territory 2026 delivers a balanced driving experience, powered by a 1.8-liter EcoBoost engine producing 190 horsepower, paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission that ensures smooth response and high efficiency on the road.

Jason Blane, Managing Director of Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors - Ford, said: "The launch of the new Ford Territory 2026 in the Saudi market represents a new step in our shared commitment with Ford Global to elevate the driving experience and meet customer aspirations in the Kingdom. This model embodies an extension of our approach at Ford Al-Naghi, providing advanced and reliable solutions that cater to the local market's needs, within our vision to offer advanced mobility solutions that suit diverse tastes and needs."

Meanwhile, Mohamed El-Khayat, Head of Marketing at Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors - Ford, expressed his confidence in the continued success of this model in the Saudi market, saying: "The new Ford Territory 2026 meets the expectations of the modern driver who seeks technology, comfort, and safety, without compromising on design and performance. We have ensured that each variant of the new Ford Territory 2026 is equipped with thoughtfully designed features to provide both the driver and passengers with a unique driving experience."