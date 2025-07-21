Cairo, Egypt – HiRemoters, the AI-powered tech remote hiring platform engineered by Sprints, announced major growth milestones delivering cost savings of up to 60% in the GCC, 75% in Western Europe, and 80% in the United States for global clients seeking remote tech talent.

HiRemoters is built by Sprints, one of the region's leading ed-tech companies. The platform leverages six years of Sprints’ talent development expertise and a curated network of over 150,000 vetted top-tier tech professionals. Using AI-powered matchmaking, HiRemoters connects businesses with remote-ready talent, whether for individual roles or full-scale team builds.

“HiRemoters was launched after growing demand from global companies to access our top-tier, affordable tech talent,” said Bassam Sharkawy, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Sprints. “One U.S. client built an LLM using AI developers from HiRemoters - that’s the kind of caliber projects we are able to deliver.”

Unlike traditional outsourcing models with hidden fees, HiRemoters provides full transparency and direct client-talent engagement. The platform offers complete customization for role definitions, compensation, onboarding, and timezone alignment while automating complex workflows including compliant contracts, 48-hour onboarding, and multi-currency payroll.

HiRemoters also provides Employer of Record (EoR) services, enabling businesses to hire globally without establishing local entities. The platform handles legal, payroll, tax, and benefits administration while giving clients complete control over the employee lifecycle.

"Our goal is not only to help businesses scale but to enhance the remote work experience for everyone," said Ayman Bazaraa, CEO and Co-founder of Sprints. "We're investing in advanced collaboration platforms and next-generation AI recruitment tools."

The company continues expanding its technology infrastructure and global talent network while maintaining its commitment to continuous upskilling through the Sprints platform.

About HiRemoters

HiRemoters.ai is a global remote hiring platform that enables companies to hire, onboard, manage, and pay top tech talent worldwide, without the need to establish local entities or navigate complex local regulations. Powered by AI, it delivers seamless payroll, compliance, and Employer of Record services, efficiently connecting businesses with pre-vetted professionals. Developed by Sprints, and backed by Disruptech Ventures, EdVentures, and Falak.