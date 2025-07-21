The telco was recognized for its innovative Salam Pioneers Program (SPP) which dramatically improved Saudization and offered crucial industry experience within the telecom sector as well as the Creative and Innovation Center for Girls in Riyadh, focusing on nurturing future female tech leaders nationwide.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Etihad Salam Telecom Company, a leading provider of telecommunications services in Saudi Arabia, has won two Silver Awards at the 2025 Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards. The company has been recognized in the categories of "Innovation in Human Resources Management, Planning & Practice - Telecommunications Industries" for its Salam Pioneers Program (SPP) and "Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility" for its Creative and Innovation Center for Girls in Riyadh.

Samar Abdullah AlSalem, Chief Human Capital Officer (CHRO) at Etihad Salam Telecom Company, said: "As we celebrate these prestigious awards, our focus remains steadfast on empowering our youth and contributing to the Kingdom’s technological advancement. The success of the Salam Pioneers Program and our Creative and Innovation Center for Girls in Riyadh reflects our commitment to innovation and social responsibility. We are dedicated to building a brighter future for Saudi Arabia, inspired by our vision and guided by our values."

The Salam Pioneers Program, a cornerstone initiative of Etihad Salam Telecom, is designed to bridge the skills gap in the cybersecurity, product development, applications, and information technology sectors. By offering three months of academic training followed by an equal period of hands-on industry experience, the program has successfully increased the Saudization rate from 41% to 82%, making significant strides towards meeting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The SPP’s effectiveness is further underlined by its high employment rates across cohorts and its essential role in fostering industry-academia collaboration for national economic development.

The Creative and Innovation Center for Girls in Riyadh, another flagship initiative by Etihad Salam Telecom Company, has been lauded for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of female leaders in technology. This initiative has not only fostered a culture of technological excellence and creativity among Saudi youth but has also received global recognition, highlighting the potential of Saudi talent on the international stage. With ambitious plans to expand these centers across the kingdom, Etihad Salam Telecom is laying the groundwork for a future where young women are empowered to lead with confidence and innovation.

The awards highlight Etihad Salam Telecom Company’s commitment to excellence in Human Capital innovation and corporate social responsibility. They underscore the company’s role in supporting national development in Saudi Arabia, fostering a skilled workforce, and promoting gender diversity and inclusion within the tech sector and beyond. The company looks forward to continuing its journey of innovation and social impact, paving the way for a sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Etihad Salam Telecom Company is one of the leading national companies in Saudi Arabia's telecommunications and information technology sector. Recognized as the Kingdom’s fastest-growing and most innovative telecom brand, Salam has operated one of the region’s most established telecom networks since 2005.

The company provides cutting-edge ICT solutions for businesses, government entities, and carriers locally and internationally, along with fixed and mobile services supporting Saudi Arabia's digital transformation. As a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, Salam offers advanced telecommunications, cloud computing, data centers, and digital infrastructure. Its subsidiaries, Salam Mobile Telecom Company and Technical Links Services (TLS) ensure the delivery of innovative solutions and seamless connectivity across the Kingdom.