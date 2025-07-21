Prime Day returns with hundreds of thousands of deals including up to 60% off Fashion, 50% off Electronics, 45% off Beauty, 45% off Everyday Essentials, 25% off Kitchenware, and more summer must-haves

Prime members will also enjoy additional discounts when using Banque Misr, QNB, CIB, Bebasata, Vodafone Cash, and Valu, in addition to other membership benefits including free and fast shipping, Prime Video, and Prime Gaming 75% of Egyptian online shoppers turn to digital memberships for greater savings, according to new research

Cairo: Amazon.eg announces its biggest Prime Day, giving members seven full days to explore hundreds of thousands of exclusive deals from July 25 at 00:01 am through July 31. The sale event features deep discounts across top international and local brands, including over 200 new additions to Amazon.eg this year such as L'Oréal Professional, Bless, Kerastase, Kheyoot Socks, By Pavo, and Under Armour. Recent research from HarrisX reveals that 32% of Egyptian shoppers wait for sale events to make their summer purchases for their upcoming trips and holidays, while 78% use sale events to stock up on everyday essentials —making Prime Day the perfect opportunity to save on both household necessities and summer must-haves.

Prime members can discover great deals across more than 30 categories with deep discounts including up to 60% off fashion, 50% off electronics, 45% off beauty, 45% off everyday essentials, and 25% off kitchenware across local and international brands including Ariika, Juhayna, deJavu, Andora, Dice, Mintra, Raw African, Samsung, Black and Decker, Philips, JBL, Maybelline New York, Adidas, and DeFacto. To enhance the shopping experience, Amazon.eg is offering Prime members exclusive banking benefits and flexible payment options this Prime Day. Banque Misr cardholders can enjoy 10% off up to EGP150 on select cards, while QNB and Bebasata Prime customers receive 10% off up to EGP250. Vodafone Cash users benefit from 10% off up to EGP100 on their purchases. For those preferring instalments, Commercial International Bank (CIB) and Banque Misr cardholders can access six-month instalment plans with 0% interest, and Valu customers can utilize three-month instalments with 0% interest, fees, and down payment.

“Prime membership has evolved to become a meaningful part of how our customers approach their everyday shopping needs,” said Omar Elsahy, Amazon Egypt’s General Manager. “According to the latest consumer research, 75% of Egyptian shoppers recognize the long-term value of digital memberships, which aligns with what we see in our members’ shopping patterns throughout the year. The Prime membership experience reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver both exceptional value and convenience—combining shopping benefits, entertainment experiences, and consistent savings in a way that truly enhances our customers’ lives year-round.”

These benefits extend to Amazon’s selling partners, who have found significant value in the store’s reach and customer engagement. “Our relationship with Amazon.eg has evolved into a strategic collaboration that enables us to reach and delight more customers," said Ahmed Gafaar, Chief Marketing and Ecommerce Office at Samsung Electronics Egypt. “This relationship has been instrumental in accelerating our market presence and growth in Egypt. We have consistently expanded our product portfolio and customer reach, allowing us to bring innovative Samsung products to more Egyptian customers. Building on this success, we are excited to offer even more compelling value to customers during this year’s Prime Day sale event.”

Prime Membership

Prime membership combines a slate of shopping and entertainment benefits for EGP 29/month or EGP 249/year, including fast and free delivery, exclusive shopping deals, Prime Video where members can stream or download thousands of award-winning movies and TV series across genres and languages, and Prime Gaming with access to a growing library of free games. According to HarrisX research, 80% of Egyptian online shoppers believe digital shopping memberships make the whole experience more convenient. This is reflected in the experience of loyal Prime member Mina Makar, who relies on Amazon.eg for household essentials: “I count on Amazon.eg for all my everyday essentials—from groceries to cleaning supplies—because of their competitive prices and wide selection. With Prime, I get the value of fast, free delivery on my regular shopping list items, which makes managing my household budget and routine much more convenient."