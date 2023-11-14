Specifically built for Abu Dhabi campus, the program will contribute to country’s National Energy Strategy 2050

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi Abu Dhabi (IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi), the first international campus of the highly acclaimed IIT-Delhi, has revealed details of its first academic offering and opened registrations for its master’s program in Energy Transition and Sustainability (ETS).

IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi has been established following a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by IIT-Delhi and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) in July.

Scheduled to start in January 2024, IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi’s master’s in ETS is specifically designed for the Abu Dhabi campus and aims to prepare professionals and scholars of the energy industry and associated sectors, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise required to implement sustainable approaches and solutions.

The program’s significance is heightened as the UAE prepares to host this year’s highly anticipated COP28, coinciding with the country’s ‘Year of Sustainability’ in 2023. Aligning with the overarching goals of the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050, the program seeks to empower graduates with a profound understanding of cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking policy frameworks in-line with efforts to foster a new generation of leaders capable of navigating the intricate challenges of energy transition.

“Leveraging the critical importance of environmental sustainability in the energy sector, this pioneering new program is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping a sustainable future in the UAE and further afield,” commented HE Mubarak Hamad Al Mheiri, ADEK Undersecretary. “By nurturing a highly skilled human resource capable of effectively addressing an array of increasingly complex challenges associated with energy transition, we are committed to empowering individuals to drive positive change, spearheading a transformative journey towards a greener, more resilient world."

Successful ETS master’s applicants with backgrounds in science and engineering will embark on a two-year program at IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi’s temporary campus at Zayed University. Upon successfully completing the master’s program, ETS graduates will cultivate a high level of confidence and adaptability in working with peers from diverse disciplinary backgrounds, ensuring holistic knowledge foundations to begin their careers in fields related to the energy sector while contributing to their domain of expertise.

Prospective students, who must demonstrate proficiency in written and spoken English, are required to hold a four-year bachelor’s degree in mechanical, chemical, civil, petroleum, electrical and electronics engineering, energy, aerospace, materials and metallurgy, and physics. Alternatively, an M.Sc in physics or chemistry is also accepted. To ensure the selection of the best candidates, applicants will undergo a rigorous process, in line with IIT-Delhi Abu Dhabi’s stringent standards. For more information on admission criteria and requirements, please visit the following link: https://abudhabi.iitd.ac.in/.

