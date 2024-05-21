Dubai, UAE: Almal Real Estate Development, an award-winning leading luxury developer based in Dubai, is pleased to announce the launch of its magnificent hotel and residence project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Named “The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences”, this astounding development was unveiled in an event held at the Mandarin Oriental on May 16th, welcoming a prestigious group of investors, partners, and stakeholders.

Led by Almal Real Estate Development, the project will be completed in collaboration with two prestigious brands. The company has recently appointed Palladium Hotel Group, a renowned hotel operator with over five decades of experience and presence in seven countries that manages nine successful brands such as Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels,, to launch the project under the brand The Unexpected Hotels & Residences, a concept inspired of its properties in Ibiza, and the first of its kind in the UAE. The company has also appointed the Design & ARchitecture bureau (DAR) as the lead design consultant for the project, set to manage all aspects of the property’s lifecycle.

Set to be built on Al Marjan Island, the project will be a unique addition to this beachfront locale, offering a blend of sophisticated elements and contemporary design, and delivering the same immersive experience that The Unexpected Hotels & Residences brand is lauded for. The property will boast 422 hotel and residential units, all offering unparalleled comfort and privacy with uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. Situated less than a minute from the Wynn resort, guests will enjoy extraordinary vistas of both the Wynn resort and the serene sea. Guests can also enjoy an infinity rooftop pool, a vibrant beach club, a spa and wellness centre, pocket gardens, five intimate dining areas offering authentic and international cuisine, and so much more.

The ground floor amenities at The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences offer an array of experiences, blending leisure, entertainment, and convenience. Guests can enjoy the Beach Club, pool area, retail outlets, and dining options, all designed to elevate their stay. The first floor caters to VIP guests with exclusive suites and private pools, while the rooftop presents indulgent dining at the Rooftop Restaurant & Bar Terrace, alongside serene tranquillity in the VIP Garden Platform and various pool decks and spa facilities for ultimate rejuvenation and entertainment.

Dmitriy Starovoitov, Founder of Almal Real Estate Development, shared his remarks on the launch, stating, “The launch of our Al Marjan project marks a new milestone for us, and we are immensely proud to be shaping the luxury hospitality and entertainment scene in the UAE and Ras Al Khaimah. The collaboration with Palladium Hotel Group through the brand The Unexpected Hotels & Residences reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to discerning travellers. We are excited about the possibilities this project brings and look forward to welcoming guests to experience the exceptional offerings and unforgettable moments that will be awaiting them.”

At The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences, the essence of architectural beauty is reimagined through a dialogue with nature, creating a sanctuary where luxury meets the rhythmic patterns of the sea. Influenced by the serene daytime coastline and the vibrant nightlife, the property's design employs light-coloured materials to create a clean, relaxed atmosphere. As the sun sets, ambient lighting transforms the space, offering a new, captivating experience. The architecture blends seamlessly with the island's beauty, providing a tranquil retreat that evolves from day to night.

The Unexpected Al Marjan Island Hotel & Residences exemplifies this transition, utilizing light materials and innovative technologies to reflect the island's dual nature. Dynamic lighting elements and canopy of backlit fabrics, mimic the sea's gentle movements, enhancing the sensory experience. This thoughtful design ensures the architecture integrates with the coastal setting by day and comes alive at night, inviting exploration and enchantment.

Since its inception in 2022, Almal Real Estate Development has remained steadfast in its mission to elevate the standards of luxury hospitality and real estate in the UAE. In February, the company won the ‘Private Villa Project of the Year’ award, recognising its exceptional work on the Harrisoni La Mer project, which comprises two luxury villas on La Mer Island. Looking ahead, Almal Real Estate Development envisions a bright future for the industry, where it contributes to the broader economic diversification strategy of the UAE, further strengthening its position in the global tourism market.

For more information about Almal Real Estate Development, visit www.almal-investments.com.

About Almal Real Estate Development:

Almal Real Estate Development is a dynamic investment and development firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Specializing in high-yield projects within the hospitality and residential sectors, the company leverages extensive expertise in investments, real estate, and construction.

The developer’s residential portfolio includes the Harrisoni La Mer in Dubai, a two-floor luxury haven that seamlessly blends meticulous design inspired by Arabic traditions with a European lifestyle. These fully furnished villas offer a retreat from the world, radiating comfort and style. Within the hospitality sector, Almal Real Estate Development’s standout project is a luxury hotel and residence situated on the beachfront line of Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE.

About Palladium Hotel Group:

Palladium Hotel Group is a Spanish hotel chain with over 50 years of experience, owned by Grupo Empresas Matutes (GEM). The group operates more than 40 hotels and over 13,000 rooms, distributed amongst seven countries: Spain, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Italy, Brazil and the USA, and manages nine brands: TRS Hotels, Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts, Palladium Hotels, Fiesta Hotels & Resorts, Ushuaïa Unexpected Hotels & Residences, Only YOU Hotels, BLESS Collection Hotels, the Hard Rock Hotels Brand under license with three hotels in Ibiza, Tenerife and Marbella and the ephemera brand 45 Times Square Hotel. Palladium Hotel Group is characterized by its philosophy of attention to its team and to offering its clients high quality products and services. www.palladiumhotelgroup.com

About Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR):

Since its establishment in 1985, the Design & Architecture Bureau (DAR) has consistently delivered cutting-edge design and engineering services across the UAE and the region. In 1996, the firm was restructured jointly by Engineer Hussain Lootah and Architect Ibrahim Salem. Today, DAR exudes the excellence dreamt of by its founders, with a multicultural staff at the helm, driven by a sense of mission and duty towards finding creative and innovative design and engineering solutions. Specialised in conceptualisation, planning, design development, procurement, project and construction management, quality assurance, and project closeout, Dar’s work speaks for itself, with nearly 800 projects completed across the UAE, Gulf, and Middle East regions.