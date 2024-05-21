The recognition accorded by the World Travel Awards further solidifies the luxurious property's position as the hospitality brand of choice in Kuwait for international, regional, and local business executives.

Kuwait, Kuwait City – Exemplifying its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional experience for visitors, Jumeirah Messilah Beach has been crowned the "Kuwait's Leading Business Hotel 2024" at the World Travel Awards. The luxurious property has secured the coveted honour for the 11th consecutive year, further solidifying its reputation for operational excellence and remarkable offerings within the hospitality sector.

Established in 1933, the World Travel Awards recognises pioneering forces in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries through a public vote by trade professionals, business executives, and leisure travellers around the globe, making it one of the most popular and prominent industry recognitions worldwide.

The award winners in diverse categories for the Middle East and Indian Ocean region were honoured at a grand ceremony organised in Dubai from 6-9 May 2024. Representing Jumeirah Messilah Beach, Nader Neishabouri, General Manager of the property, received the accolade.

Expressing his pride, Mr. Neishabouri stated: "Winning the award for the 11th consecutive year marks a significant milestone in our success journey. This achievement is a testament to our steadfast resolve and striving efforts to offer a memorable experience for our esteemed guests. It has also enabled us to further cement our position as the hospitality brand of choice in Kuwait for international, regional, and local business executives."

"The contribution and perseverance of our committed team members and the unwavering support from our travel partners are the cornerstone of our success. It empowers us to deliver our promise of a world-class guest experience and make our property a premium and attractive destination for business executives and leisure travellers. These accolades also serve as an inspiration to continue our pursuit of excellence and set new benchmarks in the industry," he added.

Nestled on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, Jumeirah Messilah Beach is a five-star premium property, epitomising an unparalleled luxury that upholds Kuwaiti tradition in design and values. Boasting 405 elegant rooms and suites as well as state-of-the-art conference and banqueting facilities, it is an ideal destination for business meetings and corporate events. Just a 20-minute drive from Kuwait International Airport, the property's proximity to the capital's major commercial, cultural, and heritage attractions complements the requirements for both business and leisure travellers.

For more information about Jumeirah Messilah Beach please email jumeirahrestaurant@jumeirah.com.

Instagram

[@JumeirahMessilahBeach]

#TimeExceptionallyWellSpent

About Jumeirah Messilah Beach:

Jumeirah Messilah Beach is tucked away along the shores of the Arabian Gulf with seamless access to Kuwait’s Central Business District, airport, and major urban attractions. Featuring 316 rooms and suites, 79 residential suites, and 10 villas, the beachfront resort is host to an impressive array of restaurants, cafes and lounges for different dining experiences including Garden Café all-day dining restaurant, Pepper Steakhouse, Olio Trattoria Italiana, Mint Café & Shisha lounge, and The Lobby Lounge for a relaxing afternoon tea.

The ideal destination for wellness seekers, the prestigious Talise Spa at Jumeirah Messilah Beach features a stunning Himalayan Salt Room, the first of its kind in the Middle East, built with pure crystal salt in its natural state. The spa also comprises of dedicated ladies and men’s areas with an extensive range of treatment rooms, including two private suites. Guests can also choose from varied sporting and leisure activities across two outdoor pools, Kids Splash Pool, a 200-metre private beach, as well as thrilling water sports activities.

Jumeirah Messilah Beach is home to elegant conference and banqueting facilities comprising one of the largest ballrooms in Kuwait, the ‘Badriah.’ Considered the hotel’s centerpiece, the ‘Badriah’ is a vast purpose-built 1,950m² venue, ideal for corporate, concerts, weddings and social events with state-of-the-art audio and visual equipment.

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class portfolio of 26 properties, comprising beachfront resorts, city hotels, and luxury serviced residences across the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

Jumeirah's hotels and resorts are renowned for their prestigious and captivating properties; from the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai and the luxurious Arabian palaces at Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island, the all-villa luxury resort in Bali, and the art-inspired Capri Palace Jumeirah in Italy. Jumeirah’s commitment to exceptional service and guest experiences is evident in each property, from the modern twist on British classics at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah in London to the futuristic setting of Jumeirah Nanjing in China.

Jumeirah's distinct restaurant offering features 85 restaurants that combine authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings. With award-winning homegrown concepts and partnerships with

renowned brands such as ZUMA, its destination dining experiences are well-visited, with 20 restaurants recognised in the Gault&Millau and Michelin Guides.

www.jumeirah.com

For more information, please contact:

Yasmine Ismail | Director of PR and Communications

Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel | yasmine.ismail@jumeirah.com