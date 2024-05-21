Maximised efficiency of the delivery of water treatment chemicals to the country

Business partnership to support Ghana’s socio-economic development

Alumichem, a leading Nordic water treatment solutions company, has appointed Kuehne+Nagel as a logistics partner in Ghana for the second consecutive year. The partnership aims to deliver clean drinking water to communities in Ghana.

To maximise the efficiency of the delivery of water treatment chemicals to the country, Alumichen has selected Kuehne+Nagel to provide optimised logistics solutions, including sea logistics solutions for the transport of the chemical components between Denmark and Ghana and domestic road logistics solutions for the deliveries to Ghana Water Company.

Denmark-based Alumichem has been working with Ghana Water Company, a state utility water producer, to improve the efficiency of the water treatment processes and provide advanced water treatment technologies, including aluminum-based coagulants and flocculants, which are highly effective in removing impurities and contaminants from water sources.

So far Kuehne+Nagel has handled over 194 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of water treatment chemicals on behalf of Alumichem.

"We rely on Kuehne+Nagel's expertise in global logistics and supply chain management to deliver a product that provides access to clean drinking water, which is a fundamental human right," says Isaac Mensah-Boansi, Business Development Director, Africa at Alumichem. "Together, we make a positive difference in the lives of those who need it most."

"Kuehne+Nagel prioritises partnerships that bring a positive change to the socio-economical situation of people in Africa," says Alexandre Muratore, West Africa Cluster Manager at Kuehne+Nagel. "By providing reliable and efficient logistics solutions for the deliveries of the water treatment products, we improve the quality of lives of Ghanaians. It is an example of the logistics industry and its dedication to support human needs merging into one," he concludes.

Like many countries in the region, Ghana suffers from water scarcity and poor water quality, which affect the health and well-being of local communities. Often, unclean wastewater is discharged directly into land or rivers, affecting the drinking water supply. Ghana Water Company currently operates 88 urban water supply systems throughout the country, that produce on average 870,000 cubic meters of water per day. The demand, however, is estimated at almost 1,132 million cubic meters of water per day.

Kuehne+Nagel operates in Africa from its locations in seven countries and supports customers in 36 countries across the continent. With over 1,000 logistics professionals, the company provides tailored road, sea, air, and project logistics solutions and additional services such as customs clearance and last-mile delivery to support customers from a variety of industries.

