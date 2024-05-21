

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announced today their strategic partnership with Addmind, a leading hospitality group renowned for its innovative approach to nightlife and dining experiences in the UAE and globally. This collaboration is set to redefine the payment experience across Addmind’s diverse portfolio, including renowned venues such as Clap, Sucre, Raspoutine, Iris, and Bar Du Port.

Facing the challenge of outdated payment methods, Addmind sought a partner capable of enhancing the guest payment experience while addressing the operational inefficiencies tied to payments. Through Adyen, Addmind was able to integrate seamlessly with SevenRooms, a marketing and operations platform for the hospitality industry, to resolve challenges that can have an immediate impact on the overall restaurant experience. This integration significantly reduced no-shows and offered preferred payment methods, such as American Express.

“Our collaboration aims at enhancing payments for guests, and eliminating complexities for the staff, so they can focus on what truly matters: the guest experience,” said Sander Maertens, Head of Middle East at Adyen. “By leveraging our e-commerce and integrated in-person payments solution, Addmind is able to streamline operations, improve the speed of service, and reduce no-shows across venues. This collaboration is part of our commitment to delivering innovative payment solutions that cater to the dynamic needs of the hospitality industry.”

Addmind has also started implementing Adyen's fully integrated POS (point of sale) solution. Through this POS offering, restaurants are equipped with pay-at-table functionality. Guests can now enjoy the convenience of receiving their bill, easily splitting it, and adding tips directly from the same payment device. Due to this functionality, Addmind has noticed a significant increase in the average tip per table. These enhancements are expected to improve operations, maximize guest interaction, and reduce admin load on the staff.

“The decision to partner with Adyen was influenced by their innovative e-commerce capabilities, their seamless payment terminals integration, as well as the agility of their team. Our collaboration has resulted in noticeable operational improvements, including a decrease in no-shows and faster service delivery, which aligns perfectly with our expansion goals,” said Tony Habre, CEO at Addmind.

As Addmind continues to expand its global footprint with new openings like Clap London and Clap Ibiza, as well as further exciting projects in the the UAE and Europe, this partnership with Adyen’s global platform will play a crucial role in streamlining payment processes across all venues, ensuring a consistent and superior guest experience worldwide.

About Adyen:

Adyen (ADYEN:AMS) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with Addmind as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen’s continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About Addmind:

The history of ADDMIND dates back to the opening of the first bar by visionary CEO Tony Habre in Beirut in 2001. Since then, the company has experienced unprecedented growth, becoming an undisputed leader in the hospitality industry in the Middle East. With nearly two decades of continuous success under Tony's leadership, passion and determination have been the cornerstone that has propelled ADDMIND to the top of the sector. Currently, with more than 22 established brands and a portfolio of venues spanning from the Middle East to North Africa, its reach is expanding internationally with the opening of up to 10 new locations projected for 2024. Not only has it created iconic brands of international renown, such as WHITE Club, Iris, Clap, Babylon, Bar Du Port, and La Mezcalería, but it has also taken the spirit of ADDMIND to destinations as emblematic as Knightsbridge in London, Saudi Arabia, and Ibiza. Additionally, it has had the honor of bringing internationally prestigious brands to the United Arab Emirates and successfully operating them in Dubai, including Leña by Dani Garcia from Madrid, Raspoutine from Paris, and Sucre from Buenos Aires. With a bold vision and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ADDMIND continues to redefine hospitality standards globally.

