Riyadh: The Saudi National Healthcare Transformation Program has announced that the number of users for its SEHHATY (my health) app has surpassed 30 million across the country.

The app provides beneficiaries with access to 40 digital healthcare services, including booking and viewing medical appointments, searching for medications and their availability in nearby pharmacies, viewing sick leave and medical reports, and monitoring vital signs

The app also allows beneficiaries to access virtual healthcare services without the need to visit hospitals or health centers.

Saudi Health considers The SEHHATY app to be a leading model for its digital transformation strategy, contributing to improving the efficiency of services provided to beneficiaries and enhancing the quality of healthcare outcomes.