The South African rand was weaker in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the release of a leading indicator which could help gauge the outlook for Africa's most industrialised economy.

At 0646 GMT, the rand traded at 18.2225 against the dollar , around 0.2% weaker than its previous close.

The dollar index was last trading around 0.01% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

The South African Reserve Bank will publish the composite leading business cycle indicator for March at 0700 GMT.

The indicator collects data on business confidence, money supply and other factors and hints at the outlook for the economy.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was marginally weaker in early deals, with the yield up 1 basis points to 10.310%. (Reporting by Tannur Anders; Editing by Andrew Heavens)



