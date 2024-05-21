Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP), a full-service real estate agency and the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company, has announced its strategic expansion into Oman’s thriving real estate market. With a focus on luxury and branded residences, MPP has positioned itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking lucrative opportunities in Oman having commenced operations six months ago.

The company has made significant strides in the market and is currently collaborating with six developers and anticipates expanding this network to include 15 additional partners in the near future. This rapid expansion underscores MPP’s commitment to providing a diverse range of real estate options to its clientele.

Commenting on the expansion, Nikita Kuznetsov, CEO of Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “Oman’s real estate market presents an untapped opportunity for investors. With flexible payment terms, a diverse portfolio of projects and attractive returns, Oman offers a compelling proposition for both local and international buyers and investors looking to diversify their real estate portfolio across markets. We are excited to be at the forefront of this growth, leveraging our expertise to connect discerning clients with exceptional properties.”

The Omani market is experiencing a surge in demand, with 60% of inquiries received by MPP coming from domestic investors. However, international buyers are also recognizing the potential of this emerging market. Nearly half of all freehold property purchases are by overseas investors from countries such as Switzerland, Germany, France, Italy and the Czech Republic. These buyers are primarily seeking secondary or holiday homes, but a growing number are also considering relocation due to Oman’s political stability, secure currency, attractive tax environment and high-quality healthcare and education systems.

“The time is ripe for investors to seize the opportunities presented by Oman’s real estate market,” said Anastasiya Kouzan, Head of Sales – Oman at Metropolitan Premium Properties. “Investors eyeing Oman can anticipate substantial returns, with projected capital appreciation ranging from 12% to 35% in the luxury segment over the next two years. Those ago, invested five years ago have already witnessed impressive appreciation rates of 25% to 35%, affirming Oman’s status as an attractive investment destination.”

Key areas of interest for investors include Muscat and Salalah, with luxury branded projects in freehold areas garnering significant attention. Projects such as Muriya’s Amazi Hawana Salalah Resort, Jebel Sifah and Al Mouj’s Saraii Villas, Muscat Bay Jumeirah Resort and Aida Oceana Dar Global are among the most sought-after developments, offering investors a blend of sophistication and value.

Among MPP’s best-selling properties are the Trump Golf community’s sea-view villas, Armani villas and the recently sold-out Marriott Residences. With prices ranging from AED 5.8 million (OR 608,000) to AED 35 million (OR 3.66 million) for luxury villas and apartments starting from AED 1.3 million (OR 136,225), MPP caters to a diverse spectrum of investors.

Furthermore, Oman’s investor-friendly policies, including a nominal 3% municipality fee upon property handover and developer-managed rental services, further enhance the investment appeal.

The Metropolitan Group in the UAE includes two full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai) and Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi). The group also has Metropolitan Consulting FZE, a supporting company that provides personal and business legal services in the UAE.

About Metropolitan Group

Established in 2008, The Metropolitan Group (MG) includes three full-service real estate agencies: Metropolitan Premium Properties (Dubai), Metropolitan Capital Real Estate LLC (Abu Dhabi) and Luxury Immobilien GmbH (Vienna). The Group also includes Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.

In 2022, the Group established Metropolitan Homes, a one-stop real estate agency providing the full cycle of brokerage services to Dubai’s secondary property market sellers and buyers.

MG’s real estate agencies are among the top three most recognized and awarded in the UAE for developer off-plan sales working with the likes of Emaar, Dubai Properties, Meeras and ALDAR.

About Metropolitan Premium Properties

Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) is the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company based in Dubai. It is a full-service real estate agency offering customised solutions to developers, owners and investors who are looking to maximise value from their luxury real estate assets. MPP offers a complete real estate solution under one roof and has the UAE’s largest premium property portfolio.

