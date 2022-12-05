United Arab Emirates: Hummingbird Early Learning Centre, one of the leading centres for early years education and development in the UAE and accredited by the UK’s Pre-School Learning Alliance, has announced the opening of its newest nursery branch in Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), slated to open in January 2023.

Catering to the working community in and around DAFZA – one of the quickest developing free zones in the Middle East and home to more than 3,100 companies – Hummingbird’s new branch is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. It offers a home-away-from-home environment whilst implementing a learning through play structure, with a personalised and hands-on approach to childcare, ensuring each child receives the best care and attention, all year round.

Hummingbird was first established in in 2008 followed by a pre-school in the same neighbourhood, before opening a nursery on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi in 2010 and further expanded last year. The DAFZA nursery branch marks the fourth branch in the UAE, offering students aged four months to five years a series of safe, stimulating and friendly learning opportunities woven into the new nursery’s facilities, which spans across 400meter. The new branch will have an open space, art room and take on a futuristic approach in their teaching.

Understanding parents’ need for flexibility, Hummingbird DAFZA is also poised to operate the longest working hours in Dubai – from 7am to 7pm from Monday to Friday – providing the maximum amount of flexibility for parents with busy schedules.

Tanja Spasojevic, General Manager Al Tamimi Investments (ATI) Education – Hummingbird and Ora nurseries said: “We are thrilled to grow our family in the UAE and very excited to welcome children and parents to our new DAFZA nursery from the 2023 – 2024 academic year. DAFZA is a thriving community and we look forward to supporting the development of every child within this prestigious neighbourhood. We also recognise that flexibility is key, and by operating the longest opening hours in Dubai, we’re able to provide the best possible support for hard-working parents in the area.”

Dani Tabbara, COO, Al Tamimi Investments says “For over a decade, Hummingbird Early Learning Centre has been serving the growing community of working parents who want to provide their children with the best opportunities for early learning and education in a caring, secure and stimulating way. This newest nursery opening in DAFZA is testament to the brand’s reputation and serves to strengthen our presence in the UAE.”

Pre-registrations are now open for the January, 2023 term. Visit www.hummingbird.ae to find out more.

