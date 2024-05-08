HotelRunner and Alesayi Hospitality Company (AHC), with the endorsement of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), have joined forces with a Memorandum of Understanding for a globally connected and sustainable Kingdom of Saudi Arabia travel ecosystem powered by data, AI, and automation.

HotelRunner, a global leader in hospitality and travel technologies, and Alesayi Hospitality Company, a prominent hotel management and hospitality consulting firm, have signed a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to propel the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's travel industry into a new era of innovation and growth. The signing ceremony took place amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the STA’s stand at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai on May 7th.

The partnership between HotelRunner and AHC, with the esteemed support of the STA, is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the Kingdom's evolving travel landscape. Embracing the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and enhance societal well-being, the partnership underscores the shared vision of both entities towards the transformational goals of the Kingdom.

HotelRunner's proven track record of leveraging technology to drive sustainable growth in the travel industry is a testament to its commitment to advancing the Kingdom's tourism. Ali Beklen, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, stated, "We believe in the power of innovative technology to unlock new opportunities. This partnership represents a strategic milestone in our mission to build a more vibrant and interconnected travel economy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." Arden Agopyan, Founder and Managing Partner of HotelRunner, added, "Our goal is to create a strong travel ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development. Through this partnership, we are committed to delivering unparalleled value to each stakeholder through the implementation and enablement of high technology."

Hatem Alesayi, Deputy CEO of Alesayi Hospitality Company, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the transformative potential of the partnership. "Our partnership signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to showcase Saudi Arabia's tourism potential to the world. By leveraging HotelRunner's technology and our regional expertise, we're primed to offer remarkable experiences and advance the objectives of Vision 2030."

Within the scope of the Memorandum of Understanding, HotelRunner and Alesayi Hospitality Company will equip hotels, travel agencies, and tourism professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the latest technology infrastructure powered by data, AI, and automation, supporting them in the transition from local to global, reinforcing the country's position as a dynamic and progressive global destination.

About HotelRunner

HotelRunner is a data-driven SaaS-enabled unified sales, operations, and distribution management platform and B2B network for accommodations, travel agencies, and payment providers. HotelRunner has thousands of accommodation and travel agency partners globally. HotelRunner is a Booking.com Premier Connectivity Partner and Best Overall Performing Partner, Expedia Elite Connectivity Partner, Airbnb Software Partner, Agoda Strategic Partner, Oracle, Hotelbeds, trivago, and Google Hotel Ads strategic partner.

About Alesayi Hospitality Company

Alesayi Hospitality Company (AHC) was established in 2014 as an independent hotel management and hospitality consulting firm. AHC provides recommendations and practical solutions to maximize returns and improve asset value in hospitality properties. The approach is always to focus on hotel value enhancement, maximizing the performance of the hotel asset while investing to enhance client’s interests which is always our key focus. It focuses its strategy on being one of the most valuable, innovative, and admired hospitality companies, in the region. The goal is to be an innovative company that creates enormous value for our shareholders, stakeholders, and the economy.

