Dubai UAE: Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown showcases its new artistic project, a collaboration with renowned UK artist, Sarah Arnett. The project continues the hotel’s effort to create artistic sanctuaries for its guests, using distinct wall designs curated from local and international artists. Arnett, an accomplished artist known for her distinctive style and eye for detail, will unveil her work as part of her visit to Dubai in November.

Sarah's unique approach to art aligns perfectly with the hotel’s philosophy of delivering one-of-a-kind experiences for its guests. She uses her signature techniques, of intricate patterns, vibrant colours, and masterful storytelling to craft bespoke wallpapers that capture the imagination of her client. Each wall tells a story, creates an atmosphere, and adds an extra layer of depth to the hotel's design. Modern, elegant, and bursting with colour, Sarah’s work draws on her life experiences, growing up in Zimbabwe, travelling through India, and living in the seaside city of Brighton. Her global outlook on life shows in her work and reflects the multinational landscape of Dubai’s art scene.

‘Whatever I turn my hand to, there’s always a narrative running through my work. Influenced by flora, fauna, film, poetry, architecture and of course, travel. I think of my aesthetic as a cocktail of adventure, colour, and pattern, a fantasy style that lets you into an indulgent paradise that leaves you feeling like you’ve woken from a dream,’ comments Sarah Artnett.

Standing as a testament to the creative spirit of Dubai, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is a living canvas, merging luxury with artistic expression. Fusing art and hospitality, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown's collaboration with Sarah Arnett exemplifies the hotel's commitment to offering a unique and immersive experience to its guests. It is a celebration of the arts and a testament to the power of design. The art isn't just on the walls; it's in the very fabric of the hotel, and it's an experience that anyone with a passion for art and luxury would appreciate.

"Our goal is to provide guests with an immersive storytelling experience, making every nook of our hotel unique. That's why our collaboration with Sarah Arnett was an ideal match, transforming every stay into an unforgettable journey into the dynamic creative world of Sarah Arnett," states Laura Eggleton, General Manager of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown.

ABOUT HOTEL INDIGO DUBAI DOWNTOWN:

InterContinental Hotels Group® (IHG®) announced the first Hotel Indigo® branded property in India, GCC and Africa, which opened in October 2020. Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown is a refreshingly vibrant lifestyle hotel for the curious explorers looking to discover the delights of Dubai. Positioned as a vivacious hub where inspiring minds are brought together and immersed in art, design, and fashion, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown brings a stimulating environment where guests can experience the architectural exuberance of the new city with the trading posts of the old.

