Global technology leader debuts futuristic TriChoma Laser TV for super smart next-generation large-screen home viewing experience

Dubai, UAE : Hisense, the global electronics and whitegoods manufacturer, has opened its first branded store in the Middle East, operated and managed by FGT, at the new Dubai Hills Mall shopping and lifestyle destination, marking a strategic milestone in the technology leader’s regional expansion initiatives.

The landmark opening was attended by regional leadership and representatives from from Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism (DET), including Shaikha Ahmad Al Bishri - Director of Business Excellence Department and Ahmad Hassan Al Zaabi - Director of the Consumer Protection Department.

The new store features Hisense’s complete and award-winning range of smart consumer electronics and home appliance products, including numerous top of the range models of TV’s, Laser TV’s, Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Dishwashers, Microwaves, as well as the newest mobile category and smartphone range. The store’s product line-up also includes an assortment of home and kitchen appliances under the brand ‘Gorenje’ – the European homeware manufacturer that was acquired by Hisense in 2018.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our very first physical store here in Dubai. As one of the fastest-growing regions for Hisense globally, our company values of driving innovation and delivering best-in-class quality to customers resonates so well in the Emirates. This is just the beginning of our regional journey; we are already in the planning phase for another flagship store in Qatar, which will be closely followed by with two more stores planned in Saudi Arabia this year,” said Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East & Africa.

After touring the 1,358 square meter store, Al Bishri maintained the opening underlined Dubai’s enduring appeal to major global brands. “For Hisense to choose Dubai for its first branded store in the region is a clear testament to the business-friendly landscape and commercial appeal of Dubai,” said Al Bishri. “Dubai and Hisense share many values, including the prioritisation of technology, innovation and customer happiness.”

Ismail Al Hurani, Chief Operating Officer of Hisense Middle East & North Africa, added: “The opening of our first regional store further underlines the brand’s vision - set when launched in 1969 - to become the world’s most reliable consumer electronics brand. Through the continual pursuit of scientific and technological innovation, our ongoing expansion plans, and rollout of our latest and most innovative product, we are aiming to become the region’s preferred brand for millions of consumers across the Middle East.”

Among the full suite of Hisense’s consumer electronic range, the new store will host the regional debut of the super smart 100L9G Laser TV – the latest large-screen product from Hisense’s groundbreaking TriChroma Laser TV series.

Capable of delivering incredible cinematic Big Screen experiences, the 100L9G Laser TV is set to revolutionise the regional home viewing experience via patented TriChroma technology which uses triple laser light for enhanced color and brightness, built-in DOLBY Atmos for cinema-level sound, all while saving on energy consumption costs.

The 100L9G Laser TV regional debut comes as Hisense, an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, looks to score big with local and regional consumers through its futuristic laser technology, which delivers images more closely resembling what the human eye sees than any commercial TV product ever mass produced.

“The Middle East is renowned as an early technology adopter, and we believe regional consumers will respond enthusiastically to our advanced technology, which delivers a superior experience in the television as well as home appliance segments. These new product assortments deliver high quality performance supported with advanced technology. Our latest innovative Laser TV technology is surpassing the consumer expectation by bringing cinematic experience to everyone’s home,” added Ou.

The 100L9G TriChroma Laser TV, which comes in 100-inch and 120-inch ambient light rejecting screen sizes, has 4K ultra high-definition picture quality and high dynamic range for sharper, brighter and more colorful images

Hisense has ambitious plans to elevate its brand awareness across the region, with the most recent FIFA World Cup 2022TM Official Sponsorship the latest in a raft of global sporting collaborations, including the UEFA Euro 2016 & 2020, the Australian Open, NASCAR Xfinity Series, Red Bull Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Germany’s FC Schalke 04, FIFA World Cup 2018TM and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

ABOUT HISENSE:

Founded in 1969, Hisense is a multinational company headquartered in Qingdao, China covering business areas like multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries.

The company owns three listed companies - Hisense Visual Technology, Hisense Home Appliances and SANDEN listed in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong and Tokyo and has acquired many known brands including Toshiba, Gorenje, Kelon, Ronshen and ASKO.

With the core values of ‘integrity, innovation, customer focus and sustainability’ and the development strategy of ‘Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation’, the brand has delivered supreme quality products, excellent after-sales and customer services as well as reassurance of its comprehensive warranties, for over 50 years.

Hisense is also the global leading brand in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Intelligent Medical and Optical Modules. The company owns the world's leading ULED Local Dimming backlight control technology and laser display technology while developing the chip technology, and continues in developing 8K ultra-high-definition display image quality processing chips, TV SoC chips, and AI chips.

With products exported to over 160 countries and regions, Hisense has sponsored the world’s top sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2016, 2018 FIFA World Cup, UEFA EURO 2020 and 2022 FIFA World Cup, and becomes the global sponsor of Paris Saint-Germain football club.

Hisense has 16 industrial parks located in Qingdao, Shunde, Huzhou, Czech Republic, South Africa, Mexico, etc. There are also 16 R&D centers located in Qingdao, Shenzhen, the USA, Germany, etc. working towards a wide range of highly competitive products.

