Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025 has named Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH as a Weaponry Sponsor for the event’s 22nd edition. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, is taking place from August 30-September 7 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH, which has been a sponsor since ADIHEX’s inception in 2003, specialises in importing and exporting hunting and sporting guns, ammunition, optics, clothing and accessories. Established in 1951, the company maintains strong business relationships with leading manufacturers worldwide. Several prestigious countries and brands are exclusively served by Hans Wrage & Co.

ADIHEX 2025 is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Holding company, and the Emirates Falconers’ Club, and is the largest event of its kind in the region. This year’s edition is set to be the largest yet, and will serve as the foremost international platform for hunting, falconry, equestrian, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Frauke Löhmann, CEO and President of Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH, said: “Since the beginning of ADIHEX in 2003, Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH has been an exhibitor every year with our own booth, making us a pioneer of this exhibition.

“For us, ADIHEX is the most important exhibition to present our special and unique weapons in the UAE. Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH serves Commercial, Governmental Customers and a number of National Shooting Federations on all five continents, delivering to customers worldwide.”

Saad Al Hasani, Event Director at ADIHEX: “The long-term partnership of Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH underscores the strong international appeal and credibility of our exhibition. As ADIHEX continues to grow, we remain committed to innovation and showcasing world-class expertise in hunting and equestrian sports, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for the industry."

Throughout its long-standing participation at ADIHEX, Hans Wrage & Co. has showcased a carefully selected range of exclusive and uniquely manufactured weapons, underscoring ADIHEX as the company’s premier exhibition platform in the UAE. And this year, in addition to the focus on manufactured weapons, there will be a selected range of hunting and sports guns on display.

ADIHEX plays a vital role in shaping the UAE’s growing outdoor lifestyle, and is a major driving force for the development of the country’s hunting and shooting sports sector. In partnership with top industry names such as Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH, ADIHEX is playing a key role in advancing the UAE’s ambition to become a worldwide hub for hunting, sports, and outdoor experiences.

Don’t miss out—visit the ADIHEX website today to discover a range of ticket options for this highly anticipated event.

About Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH

Hans Wrage & Co. GmbH is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, and led by CEO Frauke Löhmann.

All shipments of weapons originate from the company’s Hamburg warehouse, with the added advantage of consolidating multiple brands into a single shipment, offering customers ease and efficiency in importing.

Hans Wrage & Co.’s philosophy centres on maintaining a stellar reputation through quick and competent service, adapting readily to market fluctuations. Additionally, the company prides itself on creating close cooperation with national authorities to ensure customer and manufacturer satisfaction.