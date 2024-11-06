Dubai, UAE – Goumbook is proud to announce its partnership with the Sport Impact Summit (SIS) 2024 as their Sustainability Impact Partner. Through this impactful partnership, Goumbook aims to highlight the intersection of sports and sustainability at the event scheduled for December 4th-5th at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai.

Founded by environmental advocate Tatiana Antonelli Abella in 2009, Goumbook is a social enterprise dedicated to accelerating Sustainability and Climate Action across the MENA Region. Through its programmes and initiatives, Goumbook mobilizes cross sectoral stakeholders to address the unique challenges faced by the MENA region, ensuring that our region's priorities are at the forefront of global sustainability efforts.

As part of SIS 2024, both organisation will delve into how the sports industry can champion environmental stewardship—from advocating for climate action to implementing sustainable practices. The partnership will also feature on-ground activities, panel discussions, and workshops to engage participants in actionable strategies.

Tatiana Antonelli Abella, Founder of Goumbook, highlights: “By partnering with the Sports for Impact Summit (SIS) and engaging with the sports community, we tap into a global audience, inspiring multiple generations to take action. This partnership proves that the passion for sports can ignite change, driving sustainable practices in the sector and fostering environmental stewardship that benefits our planet for generations to come."

For his part, Sean Morris, former First-Class Cricketer and Sport Impact Summit Co-Founder, said: “We created the Sport Impact Summit 2024 as a crucial platform to drive change where sports and sustainability intersect. As environmental challenges intensify, the sporting industry has a unique opportunity to lead by example. With partners like Goumbook, we can leverage their expertise to explore how sports can minimize their environmental footprint and inspire impactful action on a global scale.”

With this collaboration, SIS reaffirms its commitment to amplifying climate action as a central theme. Drawing from Goumbook’s expertise in initiatives like Drop It - Rethink Plastic and Eat It or Save It, the summit will explore how sports organizations and events can significantly reduce their environmental impact.

Sport Impact Summit is designed to create cross-sector collaboration, bringing together visionaries like Tatiana Antonelli Abella to share innovative solutions for global challenges. With a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility, this year’s summit promises to showcase groundbreaking projects, strategies, and partnerships to shape a greener future for the sporting industry.

About Goumbook

Goumbook is a social enterprise dedicated to accelerating Sustainability and Climate Action in the UAE and beyond since 2009.

We shape the global sustainability landscape by offering local solutions to corporates, youth, civil society, and the public sector. Through our programmes and initiatives, Goumbook mobilizes cross sectorial stakeholders to drive action. By addressing the unique challenges faced by the MENA region, we ensure that our region's priorities are at the forefront of global sustainability efforts.

We raise awareness, develop and run initiatives, advise and consult to change mindsets and create impact on the current and future living experience of the people in our region.

Goumbook has pioneered programmes and initiatives addressing critical environmental and social challenges, including biodiversity, water, waste, food systems and human wellbeing and social equity.

About Sport Impact Summit 2024

The Sport Impact Summit 2024 is a pioneering event that brings together leaders from the realms of sports, business, and science to explore the power of sports as a catalyst for global change. Taking place in Dubai, this landmark summit will focus on sustainability, innovation, and the role of sports in shaping a positive future for society.

