Dubai, UAE: GMG, a global well-being company operating leading brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors, has committed to plant over 1,000 Ghaf trees as a part of its sustainability strategy as the UAE celebrates the Year of Sustainability.

Over 100 employees came together to kick off the initiative by planting Ghaf trees on the grounds of the company’s solar-powered Trilogi Mega Distribution Centre at the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai. Trilogi is GMG’s rapidly expanding logistics arm that operates across the UAE, GCC, and select international markets and provides air, sea, and land freight solutions.

Mohammad A. Baker, Deputy Chairman and CEO, GMG, said, “Sustainability is today a major priority for GMG, and with our ‘Make a Difference’ strategy, we are taking steps to positively impact our society, aligned with UAE’s Year of Sustainability. As the UAE gears up to host COP28, GMG will continue exploring opportunities to collaborate with public and private entities to give back to our society and protect our environment for future generations. We remain committed to making a difference, continuing to evolve, and constantly challenge ourselves for the betterment of our communities, partners, and employees.”

Razan Akrouk, Vice President – Brand, Culture & Sustainability, GMG, commented, “Our commitment to planting more than 1,000 Ghaf trees to protect and enhance the UAE’s environment falls under the Planet Forward pillar of GMG’s ‘Make a Difference’ sustainability strategy. Planting the Ghaf tree, with its immense symbolic and environmental value, is our opportunity to take the lead in environmental protection in our industry. We, at GMG, are proud to contribute to the UAE’s net-zero agenda and will be rolling out various other initiatives in line with our sustainability strategy.”

The Ghaf is UAE’s national tree with broad historical and cultural significance, representing stability and resilience in UAE’s desert environment. The trees planted at Trilogi will be irrigated from recycled water from the facility. An informational session was conducted with GMG employees at the event, explaining the importance of Ghaf trees for the UAE’s environment.

GMG’s Make a Difference sustainability strategy is built around Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles that reflect the company’s operational ethos and support its ongoing efforts to make a positive and responsible impact on the business, society and the environment. The initiative is part of GMG’s commitment to supporting nationwide sustainable development and catering to the well-being of communities across the UAE. Aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UAE’s sustainability goals, this strategic framework underlines GMG’s commitment to creating positive, transformative change across the region and beyond through its three strategic pillars.

In 2020, Trilogi’s JAFZA warehouse was successfully fitted with 3,515 kWp rooftop solar installation, enabling the company to offset more than 80% of its power consumption at the warehouse, lower its operating costs, and reduce its carbon emissions by around 70,000 tons, which is equivalent to removing 15,000 vehicles off the road and consuming 159,000 barrels of oil. The company’s wastewater facility has recycled 15,000 gallons of water per day since it was established in April this year.