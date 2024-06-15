Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Environment and Climate Change officials spotted a group of spinner dolphins in the Qatari territorial waters.

Apart from sharing pictures of the dolphins, the ministry shared an aerial shot of the dolphins playing in the water.

"The scientific team of the Wildlife Development Department, in cooperation with the Marine Protection Department, has spotted a group of spinner dolphins (Stenella longirostris) in Qatari territorial waters," the Ministry announced.

It further added that these marine creatures are known for their spinning jumps and their presence indicates a healthy marine environment.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change added that it is actively engaged in research and monitoring efforts to develop plans for protecting and sustaining Qatar's biodiversity.

