Doha - The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change has approved several new local entities and companies to provide radiation protection services to institutions that use radioactive materials and radiation-emitting devices in their activities within the country, including industrial companies, medical centers and hospitals.

The Ministry's Radiation Control Department published the new list of accredited entities on the Ministry's official website. These services include maintenance and adjustment of radiation-emitting devices used in the medical and industrial fields to prevent leakage, individual dose measurement services for radiation workers, in addition to consulting services in the field of radiation control, and providing training courses on safety procedures and radiation control.

The Department stressed its keenness on conducting comprehensive studies to accredit both governmental and private entities wishing to obtain a license to provide radiation protection services and to verify the legal validity of their documents and those of their employees as well as to ensure the technical safety of their equipment.

The Radiation Control Department also verifies the training courses for employees of these entities and their compliance with national standards. (QNA)

