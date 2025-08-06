Doha, Qatar: Qatar is accelerating its transition toward sustainable transportation by bringing together key industry stakeholders to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

In a strategic coordination meeting hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), the national task force responsible for advancing green mobility convened with leading automotive dealers and distributors to align efforts, share insights, and develop actionable strategies to boost the use of environmentally friendly vehicles across the country.

This initiative marks a significant step in Qatar’s broader commitment to environmental sustainability, technological innovation, and its goals under Qatar National Vision 2030.

The high-level coordination meeting also convened representatives from authorised vehicle dealers and distributors across Qatar to advance the national agenda for environmentally sustainable transport technologies.

Participants included representatives from all relevant ministries, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), and MoCI. Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration among key stakeholders to promote the use of sustainable and eco-friendly modes of transport, in line with the national goals for clean energy and environmental sustainability.

The meeting addressed key challenges facing the marketing and adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the local market, particularly consumer concerns around long-distance travel and the readiness of the current charging infrastructure to meet demand. Participants also highlighted the importance of incentivising the use of electric and hybrid vehicles, especially on intercity roads.

Attendees reviewed current sales indicators of electric and hybrid vehicles in Qatar, benchmarked against selected regional markets. The meeting also included a presentation on the progress of the cooperation agreement between Kahramaa and WOQOD, which aims to expand the availability of electric vehicle charging stations across the country’s petrol station network—thereby facilitating access and encouraging the shift to sustainable mobility.

The participants also examined the official application process for installing EV chargers at designated sites via Kahramaa’s approved platform, in addition to discussing frameworks for inter-agency collaboration to streamline procedures.

The meeting underscored the importance of enhancing the availability of EV chargers at commercial complexes and government facilities, establishing a centralised database of charging locations, and making this data accessible to users through interactive applications. These efforts aim to foster consumer confidence and increase the adoption rates of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Participants emphasised the need to maintain close coordination among all stakeholders and intensify public awareness campaigns on the benefits of electric and hybrid vehicles, in order to support the automotive sector’s transition toward smart and sustainable solutions.

