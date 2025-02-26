Muscat: The State of Qatar and the Sultanate of Oman have signed the executive program for the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of technical cooperation to protect the environment and climate change, on the sidelines of the activities of Oman Climate Week, which is held under the slogan "Life in a Sustainable World," with the participation of more than 60 countries.

The State of Qatar was represented at the signing ceremony by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Eng. Abdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, while the Sultanate of Oman was represented by HE Chairman of the Environment Authority Dr. Abdullah bin Ali Al Amri. This program comes as an extension of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the governments of the two countries.

The executive program aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in environmental protection, combating climate change, and preserving biodiversity by implementing joint projects that include protecting wildlife, managing endangered species, rehabilitating vegetation, and establishing centers for breeding wild animals, in addition to the sustainable management of nature reserves through exchanging expertise on protecting sea turtles and tracking whale sharks, whales, and dolphins using satellites.

The executive program also includes cooperation in the field of combating environmental pollution by developing coastal area management plans, enhancing water quality control, and protecting coral reefs, in addition to developing technologies to reduce carbon emissions, enhance environmental sustainability, and monitor the impact of climate change on ecosystems.

The two parties agreed to implement these activities by forming joint working groups, organizing training workshops, and exchanging visits between experts and specialists, to contribute to achieving the common goals of protecting the environment and enhancing sustainability in the two countries.

As part of the activities of Oman Climate Week, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change participated in the high-level dialogue session that brought together a group of decision-makers to discuss the challenges of climate change and review sustainable solutions, as part of national and international efforts to address these vital issues.

