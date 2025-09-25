DOHA: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie affirmed that the State of Qatar maintains a strong strategic relationship with the United Nations and its multilateral agreements, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). He noted that Qatar is keen to participate regularly in negotiation conferences and related meetings under the UN umbrella, in recognition of the importance of collective action in addressing climate challenges.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of Qatar's participation in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the minister stressed that Qatar National Vision 2030 has placed support for international efforts to confront climate change among its top priorities. This commitment was reinforced by Qatar's hosting of the 18th Conference of the Parties (COP18), which marked a milestone in the climate process and paved the way for the historic Paris Agreement.

Dr Al Subaie explained that Qatar's National Environment and Climate Change Strategy provides an integrated framework that balances development requirements with environmental, economic, and social responsibilities, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

He added that the strategy focuses on five key priorities: reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving air quality, managing water resources sustainably, conserving and restoring biodiversity, and applying the principles of a circular economy. Within this framework, Qatar has pledged to reduce carbon emissions by 25% by 2030, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

He pointed out that the Qatar National Climate Change Action Plan 2030 serves as the main roadmap to achieve this target, aiming to cut emissions by 25% compared to the business-as-usual scenario. The plan includes more than 300 mitigation measures and 350 adaptation measures covering critical sectors such as water, health, infrastructure, economy, and food security.

He stressed that the plan translates Qatar National Vision 2030 into concrete environmental action and ensures the participation of all relevant stakeholders within a comprehensive national framework, reflecting Qatar's ambitious approach to climate action in parallel with the UN Sustainable Development Agenda.

Dr Al Subaie further noted that the Ministry's 2024-2030 strategy places climate change at the center of seven integrated pillars, including environmental innovation, sustainability, and international and community cooperation. Each pillar, he said, is tied to ambitious goals and measurable targets designed to ensure effective climate governance. These include developing innovative solutions, assessing future climate scenarios, preparing a national adaptation plan, and engaging broad segments of Qatari society, including academic institutions, national entities, and the private sector, to strengthen both local and international cooperation.

He highlighted innovation as a central pillar of the strategy, pointing to the launch of the 'Bathra' digital platform for environmental creativity and innovation -- the first of its kind in Qatar -- aimed at empowering innovators to propose sustainable environmental solutions, enhance knowledge exchange, and encourage collaboration between individuals and institutions in support of Qatar's sustainable development strategy.

The ministry has also launched national programs and joint initiatives to strengthen scientific partnerships and stimulate research and development in collaboration with relevant entities. These efforts, the minister said, aim to achieve the objectives of the National Environment and Climate Change Strategy and to confront climate change using advanced technologies and sustainable environmental solutions, reflecting Qatar's strong commitment to international efforts, particularly the Paris Agreement and the UNFCCC framework.

Concluding his interview with QNA, Dr Al Subaie said that the commemoration of the United Nations' 80th anniversary provides an important opportunity to reaffirm the central role of the international organization in addressing global challenges, foremost among them climate change. He underscored Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting international efforts to strengthen collective action and to advancing the implementation of its obligations under relevant UN agreements, thereby consolidating its role as an active partner in shaping sustainable solutions at both regional and international levels.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

