Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) has fenced and rehabilitated 38 meadows in a number of areas in the country, as part of the Qatari Desert Rehabilitation Project, which aims to protect the vegetation cover and combat desertification.

The Qatari Desert Rehabilitation Project, supervised by the Wildlife Development Department, includes the rehabilitation and fencing of 150 meadows over the next five years, the MoECC stated on its post on X. This effort is to ensure the continuity of wildlife as a natural haven for rare species of wild plants.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Khanji, Director of the Wildlife Development Department, emphasized that the project focuses on preserving areas of both environmental and social significance, particularly those that have shown substantial growth in wild vegetation.

Several meadows with rare wild species have already been successfully rehabilitated, underscoring the project's critical role in protecting biodiversity and mitigating desertification. These efforts are a testament to the ministry's commitment to safeguarding Qatar's natural heritage.

Over the past years, the Ministry's initiatives have been instrumental in protecting wild areas from encroachment, especially during the rainy and spring seasons when public visits to the meadows peak. Al Khanji added that the Ministry is determined to ensure the sustainability of these natural areas, preventing damage that could have long-term negative impacts on the local environment.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

