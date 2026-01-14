DOHA: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE DrAbdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie has launched the State of the Environment Report for the State of Qatar 2025.

The report dealt with the current environmental conditions in the State of Qatar, highlighting key challenges and achievements, as well as environmental priorities for the coming period. This is achieved through an integrated environmental assessment methodology that considers the interrelationship between environmental, economic, and social aspects. The report also addressed issues of environmental governance and sustainable development, identified influential factors and environmental pressures, and contributed to supporting integrated environmental planning efforts.

The report reflects the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's commitment to the principle of transparency and access to environmental information. It also contributes to raising public awareness and enhancing the participation of various sectors in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

In a statement on this occasion, the Minister affirmed that the report's release was part of the institutional efforts to develop the environmental framework in the country and provide a database and accurate indicators that contribute to supporting the formulation of environmental policies on clear scientific foundations. He noted the report's alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030 and its support for national directions in the areas of environmental protection and achieving sustainable development.

He emphasized the importance of this report as a supportive tool for decision-makers, helping to guide environmental policies and update relevant national plans. He also highlighted its role in enhancing coordination among stakeholders, stressing that it represents a national scientific reference that supports the preparation of national reports related to environmental commitments at the regional and international levels.

He pointed out that the report is the culmination of efforts by many experts, researchers, specialists, and academics, totaling nearly 80 participants. The preparation, analysis, and review phases took approximately one year.

For his part, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change HE EngAbdulaziz bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Mahmoud, said that the 2025 State of the Environment Report provides a comprehensive overview of the country's environment. This is achieved through the collection and analysis of environmental data and indicators related to various environmental components. He noted its role in monitoring the state of the environment and related issues within a systematic framework that allows for an understanding of current conditions and changes that have occurred between 2021 and 2024.

He said that the report contributes to standardizing work frameworks among relevant departments, organizing monitoring and follow-up processes, and linking the results to the Ministry's existing programs and implementation plans. He pointed out that the updated environmental information it contains supports improved internal coordination mechanisms and helps in monitoring the implementation of environmental responsibilities for each entity, according to clearly defined roles.

He underscored that the report provides a practical basis for developing environmental work procedures and enhancing institutional performance. It is part of the Ministry's efforts to prepare periodic reports monitoring the state of the environment in the State of Qatar and making environmental information available to support institutional environmental work and strengthen coordination among relevant entities.

For his part, Director of the Technical Office at the Ministry and General Supervisor of the report's preparation EngHussein Saad Al Kubaisi, said that this edition was an extension of the 2021 State of the Environment Report. It provided an updated assessment based on accurate environmental data covering the period from 2020 to 2024, as well as the most significant developments at the national, regional, and global levels.

The report, he added, comprised nine main sections covering the country's key environmental areas, including biodiversity, the air environment and climate change, the marine environment, water resources, land resources, waste management and the circular economy, as well as environment and development, environmental policies and governance, and future visions and prospects.

Al Kubaisi noted that the report was prepared in collaboration with Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), Qatar University, and Earthna Center, with the participation of a select group of national experts and scientists. It followed the methodology adopted by the United Nations Environment Programme's Development Programme on Environmental Impact Assessment (DPSIR), which allows for a comprehensive analysis encompassing driving forces, environmental pressures, the current situation, impacts, and responses.

He added that the preparation phases saw broad participation from relevant stakeholders. The Ministry organized an extensive workshop last September, which was attended by 25 departments from 13 national entities.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

