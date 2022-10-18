MIDDLE EAST – General Motors (GM) and Al Mansour Automotive Group, two of the leading automotive companies in Egypt, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to become the Exclusive Mobility Principal Partner for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh from the 6th to the 18th of November 2022.

GM and Al Mansour Automotive will be providing 150 electric vehicles, highlighting the breadth of GM’s global EV portfolio. The vehicles will facilitate the transport of VIPs, dignitaries and participants of the conference as a way to help reduce tailpipe carbon emissions in Sharm El-Sheikh during COP27.

The MoU was signed by Ashraf Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and the General Coordinator of the COP 27 conference, and Sharon Nishi, Managing Director of General Motors Egypt and North Africa, and Ankush Arora, CEO of Al Mansour Automotive at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

Ambassador Ashraf Ibrahim, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Coordinator of the conference, welcomed General Motors and Al Mansour Automotive to become the exclusive mobility partner of COP27.

“This contributes to providing the highest levels of mobility services for participants and visitors to the conference, stressing the pivotal role played by the private sector in promoting sustainable business models and supporting climate goals and the keenness of the Egyptian government to actively engage the private sector along with development partners, international financial institutions and multilateral development banks in promoting sustainable business models and supporting climate goals” said Ibrahim.

“GM is delighted to support COP27 as the Mobility Principal Partner to showcase our EV line-up and drive toward an all-electric future. GM is committed to our global vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, enabled through leadership in electrification, connectivity and autonomous technology. We’re driven to help create a forum to highlight key policy issues and priorities needed to pave the road for the future electric vehicles and local industrialization plans in Egypt as well as help reduce carbon emissions,” Nishi said.

“We are pleased to sign an MoU with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This partnership is perfectly in line with Al Mansour Automotive’s strategic goals as a leading company in reshaping and transforming the Egyptian Automotive industry with the Egypt 2030 sustainability vision and adding to the conference's objectives of reducing tailpipe carbon emissions to protect the planet from climate change," Arora explained.

COP27 is a call for collective global action to reduce carbon emissions and encourage investments in environmentally friendly projects to help achieve solutions that are safer and more sustainable for the environment. By partnering with the United Nations and the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as

Exclusive Mobility Principal Partners of COP27, GM and Al Mansour Automotive are working together towards their shared vision of a future with zero emissions to help address climate change. Last month, Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly experienced driving one of the GM EVs during his visit to Sharm El-Sheikh, aligning with the conference objectives and encouraging the localization of the electric car industry.

GM stood alongside other companies, governments and civil society organizations at COP26 to support the Declaration to commit to working towards reaching 100% zero emission new car and van sales in leading markets by 2035 or earlier, supported by a business strategy in line with achieving this ambition. GM is investing $35 billion through 2025 in EV and AV projects to lead the transformation of the industry to a more sustainable future.

GM and Al Mansour Automotive Group previously signed an MoU to explore investment opportunities in emerging Egyptian companies that aim to provide new technologies or solutions to support sustainable mobility. It will also encourage new ways to expand the scope of business relating to spare parts and accessories as well as the expansion of producing local spare parts and exporting them.

GM Egypt and Al Mansour Automotive are committed to driving the Egyptian automotive industry forward. As Egyptian market leader for 14 consecutive years with the Chevrolet brand, the company is strongly positioned to help Egypt embrace an electric future.

-Ends-

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for over 95 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

About Al Mansour Group

Mansour Automotive is a leading Egyptian and regional automotive distributor established in 1975 by the late Mr. Loutfy Mansour and owned by the Mansour family. Since its inception, the company has been a pioneer in the industry, setting the stage for the development of the automotive industry across its countries of operation. During its first year of operation, Mansour Automotive partnered with GM, becoming one of the largest automotive dealers in the country five years later. This partnership was further cemented in 2001 when Mansour was appointed an exclusive GM distributor - a turning point in the history of the company. Building on this success, Mansour Automotive expanded its operations to Iraq and Africa, becoming one of the largest distributor of GM products in the world.

CONTACTS:

Diana Al Shafie

Corporate and Internal Communications GM Middle East

Email: diana.alshafie@gm.com