Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced the adoption of the Artificial Intelligence security screening technology (ICMOR) for operational use in Saudi airports. This announcement was made on the sidelines of the opening session of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit in its second edition under the title "Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity" - organized by the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence (SDAIA) and held at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The accreditation came after a partnership contract with Smith Detection Group Ltd - a global leader in the application, management and manufacture of world-class security equipment technologies for aviation, ports, borders, security and the military field - where GACA requested the introduction of artificial intelligence solutions in X-ray baggage screening devices. The technology automates the detection of prohibited items and keeps huge data feeds through machine learning, increasing the capacity and efficiency of inspecting larger amounts of baggage.

GACA granted Smith Detection a technical certificate (ICMOR) for operational use in Saudi airports as a result of a successful testing process which recorded a high percentage of detection that passed the approved technical standards, stemming from the joint work and efforts to develop and test the technology.

The use of Artificial Intelligence technology (ICMOR) will enhance Saudi airports operations, by accelerating the sorting process of baggage with high efficiency, achieving additional security control, enhancing the capabilities of the civil aviation sector to meet the expected growth of passengers and facilitating the flow of passengers and baggage, and adapting artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques in Saudi aviation. In addition, to encouraging innovation in the field of civil aviation, and facilitating the travel process to enhance the passenger experience, enhance security quality and reduce human interaction.

The unique initiative will represent a leading example in the use of new technology in the civil aviation industry in partnership with accredited international organizations, such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Airports Council International (ACI), and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

It is noteworthy that, since the launch of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, GACA has implemented a package of qualitative initiatives in support of achieving the objectives of the strategy, including increasing the number of passengers to reach 330 million and increasing cargo to 4.5 million tons of goods annually by 2030.

As a prerequisite for achieving its objectives, the authority has worked to improve the mechanisms of continuous development and innovation through enhancing the capabilities of the civil aviation industry, including through aviation security (AVSEC) as one of the main enabling factors, which has provided a suitable environment for innovation in order to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of procedures to accommodate the growth of air transport.

