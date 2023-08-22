Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a remarkable fusion of luxury and leisure, Saudi Arabia continues to emerge as one of the most captivating regional travel destinations. With its diverse landscapes and rich culture, the Kingdom boasts a range of enchanting experiences that cater to immersive weekend getaways, adventurous escapes, and relaxing retreats.

From the vibrant streets of Jeddah to the bustling ports of Yanbu, this curated selection of must-see destinations across Saudi Arabia promises to bring the best of the Kingdom’s nature, architecture, and gastronomy to the fore, with thoughtfully designed IHG Hotels & Resorts properties available for guests’ convenience across each of the signature spots.

Travel to Saudi Arabia is especially accessible through the end of August, as SAUDIA – its flagship carrier – has announced 50 percent off economy and business class tickets for flights between the Kingdom and the airline’s international destinations.

Jeddah

Nestled on the Red Sea’s shoreline, Jeddah serves as a hub of history and heritage. The timeless charm of the Al-Balad district and its souks meets the cutting-edge marvels of the King Abdulaziz Centre for World Culture, creating a cultural journey that transcends time. The city’s iconic Corniche, fringed by blue waters and promenades, inspires further wonder of the surrounding attractions. As a crossroad of culture, commerce, and creativity, Jeddah stands as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s future, while honouring its storied past.

IHG Hotels & Resorts owns four properties in Jeddah, each with a distinct flair and line-up of amenities: InterContinental Hotels Jeddah, Crowne Plaza Jeddah, Holiday Inn Jeddah Gateway, and Crowne Plaza Jeddah Al Salam.

Riyadh

As the dynamic capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh blends tradition and modernity for a uniquely Arabian experience. Featuring golden desert sands, buzzing city souks, and contemporary museums, Riyadh offers a cultural tapestry of attractions that immerses visitors in the city’s local rhythm. It is the beating heart of the Kingdom with lots to offer for both leisure and business travellers.

IHG Hotels & Resorts has 12 properties throughout Riyadh, uniquely designed to cater for guest preferences around affordability, location, luxury, and amenities. InterContinental Riyadh, voco Riyadh, Crowne Plaza Riyadh Palace, and Holiday Inn Riyadh – The Business District are some of the city’s most popular stay options.

Taif

Located in the heights of the Sarawat Mountains, Taif is a hidden gem in the Kingdom’s touristic landscape. Known as the “City of Roses”, it’s characterised by its cool weather and fragrant gardens, offering visitors a tranquil setting in the rural fields of Saudi Arabia. Taif’s farms produce citrus fruits such as grapes, berries, and figs, and the city centre features a host of historical monuments and local markets.

The InterContinental Taif, located between the city centre and Taif Airport, blends luxury hospitality with the historic charm of the mountain destination for a uniquely immersive stay experience.

Yanbu

Saudi Arabia’s capital of diving, Yanbu, is one of the Kingdom’s most remarkable maritime cities on the West Coast. Divided into Yanbu Al Bahr, Yanbu Al Nakhal, and Yanbu Industrial, the underrated coastal oasis boasts a diverse range of treasures for travellers to discover. The city blends its seafaring heritage with historical architecture, artisan shops, local cuisine, and watersport activities for an outdoor vacation underpinned by rich Arabian tradition.

Holiday Inn Yanbu is located close to both the Red Sea and the Yanbu Prince Abdul Mohsen Airport, promising both convenience and proximity to the atmospheric port of Yanbu Old Town.

As a leading global hospitality group, IHG Hotels & Resorts continues to be set apart as a brand of choice across popular tourist destinations. With a diverse line-up of properties throughout the Kingdom, IHG guarantees a stay experience suited to visitors’ individual preferences and maintains delivery of high-quality hospitality experiences.

To learn more or book a stay with IHG Hotels & Resorts, visit www.ihg.com.

-Ends-

About IHG®

IHG Hotels & Resorts [LON:IHG, NYSE:IHG (ADRs)] is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good.

With a family of 18 hotel brands and IHG One Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has over 6,000 open hotels in over 100 countries, and more than 1,900 in the development pipeline.

Luxury & Lifestyle: Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo

Premium: voco hotels, HUALUXE Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, EVEN Hotels

Essentials: Holiday Inn Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn Express, avid hotels

Suites: Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Candlewood Suites

Exclusive Partners: Iberostar Beachfront Resorts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated and registered in England and Wales. Approximately 345,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG One Rewards. To download the new IHG One Rewards app, visit the Apple App or Google Play stores.

For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.