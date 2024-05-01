Between May 6th and 9th, Four Seasons will offer a glimpse into its most recent advancements in hospitality, while its President of Hotel Operations, EMEA, will also be sharing his invaluable insights about the industry

Dubai, UAE: Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, is pleased to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Arabian Travel Market, set to take place in Dubai between May 6th and 9th. The company will highlight its latest achievements in the industry, which span recent and upcoming property openings, elevated culinary and wellbeing experiences, new summer offerings, and more.

The Arabian Travel Market has been a pivotal gateway to global travel and tourism growth for over three decades, bringing together industry leaders and innovators from around the world. With a focus on unlocking business potential across all travel sectors, including MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) and luxury travel, Arabian Travel Market stands as the premier event that unites the entire industry. During the event, Adrian Messerli, Four Seasons’ President of Hotel Operations, EMEA, will take part in the “Trends Shaping the Future of Hospitality in the Middle East” session, having an in-depth discussion with other executives in the industry.

Hotel Openings

Four Seasons participation at the event shines a spotlight on its newest hotel openings, marking the brand’s strategic expansions into iconic destinations in the MENA region and beyond. This includes the launch of Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, which is now welcoming international travellers and local guests with an all-new luxury lifestyle offering. The brand has also announced new destinations set to open in 2024, such as Four Seasons Hotel Rabat at Kasr Al Bahr and Mumbai Private Residences, in addition to Ocean Club Private Residences in the Bahamas, which will start welcoming guests in 2027.

Upgrades and Renovations

Committed to elevating the standards of luxury hospitality, the company has also been upgrading its rooms and amenities across various properties. At Four Seasons adria, guests can enjoy the newly refurbished outdoor heated pool, providing year-round relaxation and luxury, while at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, newly renovated premium guest rooms and suites feature designs enriched with local art that reflects Egyptian culture. Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh has introduced The Palace, a magnificent three-bedroom beachfront residence designed for royalty and the elite, while in Hong Kong, Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong has upgraded its guest rooms and suites to offer a blend of modern design and comfort.

Unrivalled Dining Experiences

As the leading luxury operator of restaurants, bars, and lounges with over 600 unique outlets globally, Four Seasons is committed to developing category-defining culinary concepts around the world. The company maintains its leadership position holding the most Michelin stars of any single luxury hospitality brand with 34 stars across 25 restaurants in 20 hotels and resorts. The brand’s extensive restaurant portfolio has achieved the highest possible accolades from revered organisations such as Black Pearl, Gault&Millau, and numerous 50 Best Awards.

At Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, the hotel is now welcoming discerning diners to the newly opened Pierre Hermé Paris Patisserie, offering an exquisite taste of pastry artistry. Sea Fu restaurant at Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents marine-inspired dishes and a six-course Royal Tasting Menu, while the iconic Mercury Rooftop provides guests with panoramic views and an unforgettable dining experience. At Four Seasons Hotel Dubai DIFC, the recently renovated Luna Dubai and Penrose Lounge terraces offer uninterrupted views of Burj Khalifa with contemporary design touches, adding to the allure of dining in the city.

Four Seasons continues to elevate the gastronomic experience across its properties beyond the MENA region. Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, for instance, boasts the highest number of Michelin stars and the world's best bars under one roof. The recently renovated Upper Cut at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita promises an in-demand dining destination with premium cuts of meat, fresh seafood, and stunning ocean views, while at Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca, diners can indulge in gourmet cuisine at Poolside Perch Lounge & Restaurant where exquisite dishes are served against the backdrop of a pristine poolside oasis.

Champions of Wellbeing

As part of its holistic approach to guest wellbeing, Four Seasons is proud to introduce a host of wellness experiences across its hotels and residences. At Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, guests can enjoy Ayurvedic treatments inspired by ancient traditions, while Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at First Residence offers a special spa retreat by the Nile in addition to a timeless Turkish Hammam ritual. For a holistic healing experience inspired by the elements of nature, Four Seasons Resort Seychelles provides a natural haven of wellbeing for guests seeking total equilibrium and relaxation.

Summer Escapes

With the arrival of summer, Four Seasons is preparing to unveil an array of exclusive experiences. Visitors of Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square can indulge in a Chef’s Table in their private residence, while Four Seasons Hotels Istanbul offer rooftop dining under the stars at Sultanahmet and nocturnal open-air cinema by the Bosphorus waters. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace Budapest beckons with new adventures on a private Venetian-style speedboat, and Four Seasons Hotel Milan invites guests to discover Franciacorta and Lake Iseo then embark on a luxurious lake cruise on an Italian motorboat.

For the ultimate luxury, San Domenico Palace, Taormina, a Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, offers a thrilling helicopter experience to elevate your stay, while Four Seasons Montreal invites guests to immerse themselves in hospitality excellence with special suites and a decadent Maple experience. Guests can also embark on a quintessential picnic fare combined with sublime views of the countryside at Four Seasons Hotel Hampshire Prague, or spend an evening enjoying authentic Japanese food on the rooftop of MIRU, a culinary haven named after the Japanese word for ‘view’.

