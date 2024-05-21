A large number of companies around the world have introduced strict security policies that do not allow cloud cybersecurity training solutions due to their infrastructure, regulation and compliance, or levels of confidentiality. To help these customers enhance the cybersecurity skills of their employees, Kaspersky has introduced an on-premises model of its award-winning Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform (ASAP). With the power to operate without the use of the internet, the platform offers companies full control over their data and infrastructure.

According to a Kaspersky’s study of IT specialists, 77% of companies worldwide and 78% in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META region) [AK1] have experienced at least one cyber incident over the past two years, and most cyber incidents were caused by human factor. Among the responses that companies consider important to take to prevent potential cyber incidents in the future is the implementation of specialized training for both IT employees (37% globally and 39% in META[AK2] ) and employees of other non-IT related departments (31% globally and 29% in META[AK3] ).

One of the most effective tools for developing cybersecurity skills among company staff, Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform is used by organizations in more than 75 countries that have already improved the cybersecurity skill sets of more than 2 million employees. According to a survey conducted by Kaspersky among its clients, more than 85% of people who have completed ASAP training noted that their user behavior became more attentive and cautious.

Kaspersky is now offering the ASAP solution as an on-premises model, meaning it can be installed inside a customer’s infrastructure, using their servers, so no-one from the outside – including the developer – can access it. This is especially important for businesses requiring maximum levels of confidentiality in industries such as fintech, manufacturing, healthcare and government sectors.

Additionally, with an ASAP solution that covers every major cybersecurity topic, also including industrial cybersecurity and information security when working remotely, companies subjected to regulatory requirements – such as the NIS2 Directive in Europe – will find it easier to comply with requirements relating to training, as the directive clearly states all employees, including senior management, must regularly undergo cybersecurity training.

Kaspersky’s awareness solution for improving digital literacy regularly takes leading positions in peer reviews ratings. In the latest ‘2024 Security Awareness & Training Tools Emotional Footprint’ report, Kaspersky Security Awareness program was once again recognized as a Champion with a Net Emotional Footprint of 90%, meaning product use resonates highly with customers at an emotional level. Among the best features of the product, users noted simulated attacks and topic breadth. Also, the ease of IT administration, availability and quality of skill-enhancing solutions were stated as the best vendor capabilities.

“Improving digital literacy levels is necessary for every employee, regardless of organization size or field of activity. As a cybersecurity company we make sure employees – even in security-sensitive companies – can access digital literacy learning tools, so they can recognize and counter cyber threats. Through updates to Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform, with on-premises, they now enjoy the same functionality as the cloud version with the benefit of offering users access to training materials even without an internet connection,” comments Tatyana Shumaylova, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Kaspersky Security Awareness.

To learn more about Kaspersky Automated Security Awareness Platform, please visit the website.

-Ends-

About Kaspersky

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. With over a billion devices protected to date from emerging cyberthreats and targeted attacks, Kaspersky’s deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company’s comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection, specialized security products and services, as well as Cyber Immune solutions to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. We help over 220,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.