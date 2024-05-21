Dubai, UAE – Middlesex University Dubai and deep tech company XPANCEO have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in technological innovation, research, and education.

Middlesex University Dubai, an international branch campus of Middlesex University in London, is the largest KHDA-licensed university in Dubai for the fourth consecutive year as per student enrolments, and offers over 70 UK undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

XPANCEO is a pioneering deep tech company founded in 2021 that is developing the next generation of computing via invisible and weightless smart contact lenses, designed to integrate all existing gadgets into a single innovative device. The company has already showcased four prototypes of its groundbreaking technology.

This partnership will involve organizing roundtables including staff and students from Middlesex University Dubai, sharing innovations, and educating students on new innovative processes. Activities will include internships, tours, and collaborative research initiatives. By leveraging the expertise of both institutions, Middlesex University Dubai and XPANCEO aim to drive scientific progress and technological innovation in the UAE. This collaboration aligns with the UAE's Vision 2021 and its strategy to diversify the economy through innovation and knowledge-based sectors

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, and Dr. Valentyn Volkov, the Co-founder and Scientific Partner at XPANCEO met to discuss the importance of this collaboration for advancing scientific progress in the UAE. Both parties believe that this partnership will support the nation’s goals of becoming a global hub for science and technology by fostering a culture of research and development. It will also provide students with valuable hands-on experience, preparing them to contribute to the UAE’s dynamic and rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Dr. Volkov emphasized: "Typically, our collaborations with universities focus on joint research and publications, but this partnership will allow us to do much more. It will enable us to actively share our innovations, engage with talented students through tours and internships, and directly contribute to fostering the most talented young minds of the region. We are excited to announce that we have already performed the first steps in this direction."

Professor Fernandes said: “Partnering with XPANCEO represents an exciting opportunity to bridge academic knowledge with industry innovation. This collaboration will empower our students with hands-on experience and insights into the latest technological advancements, preparing them to be leaders in the rapidly evolving tech landscape of the UAE.”