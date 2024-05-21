Abdul Latif Jameel Finance provides a range of financing options and solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Cairo: Abdul Latif Jameel Finance has announced the introduction of a new financing program in Egypt, specifically designed for the purchase of electric vehicles. This program aims to make it easier for customers to own an electric vehicle by offering innovative financing options tailored to their needs.

Customers are requested to make a down payment of at least 20% to access financing value for up to EGP 3 million, with a flexible tenor of up to 5 years. Additionally, customers can take advantage of insurance, maintenance, and spare parts financing programs of up to EGP 150,000, which aims to provide comprehensive protection for customers and their electric vehicles.

Siraj Badqail, CEO of Abdul Latif Jameel Finance, said: “The introduction of the electric vehicle financing program aligns with our belief in the significance of environmental preservation and our dedication to promoting a more sustainable future. This program is a valuable investment for the future, offering potential for growth and advancement in the automobile industry. Moreover, it coincides with the government’s initiative to exempt electric vehicles from customs, further emphasizing our commitment to supporting this transition.”

Electric vehicles are considered a sustainable alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles due to their operation solely on electric power. This not only helps in minimizing carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution but also plays a significant role in advancing the objectives of sustainability and environmental protection.

The launch of this program demonstrates Abdul Latif Jameel Finance’s dedication to enhancing customer experience by providing a range of financing options and solutions tailored to meet their evolving needs.

About Abdul Latif Jameel Finance

Abdul Latif Jameel Finance S.A.E has been operating in the Egyptian market for 24 years providing innovative and reliable financing solutions to its customers, including consumer and vehicle financing services. Abdul Latif Jameel Finance is a trusted partner to both individuals and corporates, helping achieve their financial aspirations.

Registered with The Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) under License No. (16) of 2020

For more information, please visit the website: www.aljfinance.com.eg