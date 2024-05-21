Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, celebrates the group’s 20th anniversary by offering an unmissable promotion of 20% discount on all routes across its network. This offers adventurous travellers the opportunity to discover a variety of must-see destinations and explore the history of charming neighbourhoods. The flash promotion applies to bookings made on 21st May, with travel dates to attractive summer destinations, including natural paradises and vibrant cities across its ever-expanding network.

The airline’s network includes a plethora of incredible destinations such as Alexandria, Ankara, Bishkek, Cairo, Dammam, Kutaisi, Kuwait, Larnaca, Muscat, Medina, Samarkand, Sohag, Tashkent, Turkistan and Yerevan, among others. These routes are now available on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, both accessible in Arabic. With Wizz Air, ultra-low-fares and a well-deserved vacation are just a few clicks away!

The second largest airline in Abu Dhabi allows travellers to discover outstanding natural beauty and incredible history throughout Europe, North Africa, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Highlights include Salalah, the unique sub-tropical paradise, the ancient masterpieces of Rome, Athens, and Cairo, as well as culturally-rich Baku and Alexandria, and many more destinations worth visiting.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “For more than 20 years, Wizz Air has been sharing the love of travel with all adventurers in the world. Today, we have strengthened our global position as an industry leader among the ultra-low-cost travel providers, offering affordable, hassle-free travel opportunities for all. We are proud of this milestone and will constantly keep on bringing innovations that travellers will enjoy to create unmissable memories all year round. This offer will allow adventure-seekers to embark on exciting summer experiences across our rich network of incredible destinations. We look forward to welcoming you on board our aircraft soon.”

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can change their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low-fares and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

*One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 191 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the national carrier of the UAE. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 57.6million passengers between October 2022 and September 2023. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The airline was recently named one of the world's ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and 2023, the most coveted honour an airline or individual can receive, recognising individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding performance, innovation, and superior service. Wizz Air was also recognised as 'Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline' in the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2023, as 'Airline Group of the Year for Global Environmental Sustainability' by CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence in 2022-2023 and “Europe’s Leading Low-Cost Airline 2023” by World Travel Awards.

