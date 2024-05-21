ABU DHABI – The Fidelis Partnership is pleased to announce the opening of an office in Abu Dhabi.

Matthew Warren will join The Fidelis Partnership to lead the office as Executive Chairman of Fidelis MEASA, alongside Youssef Al Kareh as CEO and CUO of Fidelis MEASA.

Matthew was previously CEO of Oneglobal Middle East and Youssef has held a number of senior executive roles in the region, including most recently Deputy CEO Corporate Insurance of Shory.

Richard Coulson, CEO of Insurance and Deputy Group CUO of The Fidelis Partnership, said: “This is another positive development in our ambitious expansion plans, giving us more direct access to a vibrant region which has a significant pool of potential business. This also forms part of our commitment to building a footprint that aligns to where our clients, brokers and investors are.

“More broadly, insurance is a critical enabler for the energy transition, and The Fidelis Partnership is already playing a leading role in helping our clients in both traditional and renewable energy tackle the unique risks and complexities in this area. We see significant potential to bring this expertise closer to clients in the Middle East.”

Matthew Warren, Executive Chairman of Fidelis MEASA, added: “The Fidelis Partnership has established a reputation as a leading player globally when it comes to complex risks. This is an exciting opportunity to bring these capabilities to new markets and investors in the region. We look forward to meeting brokers and their clients in person as we build our presence in Abu Dhabi and the wider MEASA region.”

Youssef Al Kareh as CEO and CUO of Fidelis MEASA, commented: “By establishing an on the ground presence, The Fidelis Partnership is demonstrating its strong commitment to Abu Dhabi and the wider region. I look forward to working closely with the teams in London, Bermuda and Dublin and bringing their expertise to current and prospective clients.”

About The Fidelis Partnership

The Fidelis Partnership is a leading privately-owned, Bermuda-based Managing General Underwriter, which, through its subsidiaries, is a global underwriter of property, bespoke and specialty insurance and reinsurance products. The Fidelis Partnership is one of the largest Managing General Underwriters globally and its operations also include outwards reinsurance, claims handling, exposure management and portfolio analytics. The Fidelis Partnership also sponsors and incubates specialist MGAs through its Pine Walk platform. The Fidelis Partnership is separately owned and managed from the ownership and management of Fidelis Insurance Group. Additional information regarding The Fidelis Partnership may be found at www.fidelispartnership.com.