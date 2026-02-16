Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, served as the Official Airline Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E as the electric racing series returned to Jeddah at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for a weekend of high-energy racing and immersive fan experiences.

The partnership underscores Saudia’s continued role in supporting major global sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, enabling seamless connectivity for international guests, motorsport fans, teams, and officials through its extensive global network, and facilitating the successful staging of one of the world’s leading electric motorsport championships.

Through a comprehensive on-ground presence, Saudia delivered an immersive fan experience anchored by its “Discover E-Zone” activation, designed to engage visitors through interactive digital experiences, motorsport-inspired challenges, and exclusive competition opportunities. Located within the Formula E Fan Village, Saudia’s activation invited fans to test their start-line reactions, race against friends in an interactive gaming experience, and explore the upgraded AI Photobooth, creating shareable race-day moments throughout the weekend.

The activation formed part of Saudia’s global “Take Your Seat” campaign, connecting fans to once-in-a-lifetime moments while reinforcing the airline’s brand presence across the championship weekend. In addition, Saudia hosted premium guests within dedicated hospitality areas, offering curated experiences that reflected the airline’s service excellence and Saudi hospitality.

Khaled Tash, Chief Marketing Officer of Saudia Group, said: “Formula E’s return to Jeddah represents a major moment for the Kingdom’s sporting calendar and an opportunity for us to demonstrate our role beyond air connectivity. As the Official Airline Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E, we are proud to power the championship’s return by enabling seamless travel for teams and international guests, while delivering immersive fan experiences through our Discover E-Zone and Take Your Seat platform.”

The Jeddah E-Prix brought one of the world’s most advanced and sustainable motorsport championships back to the Kingdom, attracting elite drivers, global teams, and international audiences, and further reinforcing Jeddah’s position as a host city for world-class international events.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com