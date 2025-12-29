Dubai, United Arab Emirates: UAE-based smart and green facilities management (FM) company and leading provider of carbon offset solutions Farnek has been officially registered under the Evident Registry as an approved provider of I-RECs (International Renewable Energy Certificates), which represent renewable electricity attributes.

In a separate but complementary milestone, Farnek has also signed an agreement with EKOenergy, the international renewable energy ecolabel. The EKOenergy label is applied to eligible I-RECs that meet additional environmental and sustainability criteria and is required for LEED Zero certification, providing organisations with a high-integrity pathway to demonstrate credible renewable electricity sourcing and compliance with advanced green building standards.

I-RECs are market-based instruments that certify the generation of one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity from renewable energy sources. They function as a tracking system that allows companies and individuals to credibly verify their renewable energy usage and support the development of sustainable energy, both in the UAE and internationally.

All procurement, documentation, and project information are made available through Farnek’s recently launched Emirates Carbon platform, a free, open-access platform offering carbon footprint calculations, direct access to high-quality offset programmes, certified carbon credits, as well as International Renewable Energy Certificates (I-RECs).

“Being an approved provider of I-REC supports corporate decarbonisation pathways which are aligned with the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and provide a credible, internationally recognised mechanism for reducing Scope 2 emissions,” said Muna Al Nahdi, Director - Sustainability & Consultancy at Farnek.

“It also enables organisations targeting Scope 1 and 2 net-zero goals by 2030, to bridge gaps where infrastructure, regulation, or on-site technology limits renewable energy adoption. Furthermore, IRECs ensure transparency and traceability, reducing risks of greenwashing and supporting audit-ready ESG reporting,” she added.

Farnek’s registration under the Evident Registry enables issuance and provision of certified I-RECs and EKOenergy-labelled certificates. The Emirates Carbon platform centralises access to certificate procurement and documentation, project information and traceability, automated Scope 2 emissions reduction calculations and integration with dashboards for reporting and verification on Farnek’s CarbonTek, a premium enterprise solution that tracks full Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions across operations and supply chains.

It also prioritises UAE renewable energy sources where possible, aligned with SBTi best practices, offers access to high-quality international I-RECs when local availability is limited and ensures all certificates comply with international carbon accounting rules and UAE MRV frameworks.

In addition, Emirates Carbon enables organisations to source renewable electricity attributes at any scale, from small annual requirements to large portfolios consuming thousands of megawatt-hours. It supports organisations in demonstrating real climate action through renewable electricity adoption, not compensation mechanisms. I-RECs also verify that the electricity claimed by an organisation comes from certified renewable sources within the country or approved off-site projects, meeting SBTi and GHG Protocol standards.

