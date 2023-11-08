Dubai: etisalat by e& welcomed the 5th batch to join the AI Graduate Training programme, launched in 2021 with the aim to build UAE’s future leaders by enabling graduates to build their capabilities in emerging technologies and digital leadership, aligned with country's digital future.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e&, welcomed the new graduates, “We are beyond excited to welcome talented graduates to the AI Graduate Programme this year. It is a priority for us to nurture future Emirati leaders and digital architects of tomorrow with the right skills from day one to ensure you are all ready for a rapidly changing, technology-driven world. This programme is a great platform for them to kickstart an illustrious career.”

Ali Al Mansoori, CHRO, etisalat by e& also welcomed the graduates of the programme that has celebrated the joining of more than 200 UAE nationals until now. He addressed the newly joined graduates sharing his insights on etisalat by e&’s strategy and continued focus on investing in Emirati talents and develop them by supporting their goals and charting out a successful career path at the same time leading the digital future in UAE.

The AI Graduate programme is a testament of e&’s commitment to build future Emirati leadership through offering a rewarding and engaging career.

The rising talents will work on business-critical projects and real-life cases, providing the next generation of leaders with authentic learning experiences that sets them on a roadmap to success as well as bringing their value from the beginning of their career journey to e&.

The AI graduate training programme is designed to provide a holistic and hands-on experience, imparting essential behavioural and technical skills while fostering confidence through consultative abilities and a support network.

These graduates will embark on an exciting and challenging nine-month journey in three phases mainly understanding data culture and analytics, deep-diving into power skills such as communication and decision making, emotional intelligence, learning AI for business leaders and leadership development.