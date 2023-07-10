Abu Dhabi, UAE: etisalat by e& today announced the launch of uTap, a powerful payment solution that revolutionises the way businesses manage their payments and streamlines operations, in collaboration with Network International LLC and Mswipe Technologies.



uTap aims to empower businesses of all sizes with omnichannel payment management and business automation solutions that will make payment transactions seamless for small and medium- sized businesses (SMB).



With uTap, businesses can securely collect and process payments while seamlessly integrating with their existing processes. uTap offers a range of hardware options, including point-of-sale (POS) payment terminals, barcode scanners and cash drawers, as well as a set of managed services such as third-party integration, maintenance and repairs.



The uTap packages are developed to provide businesses with cost-effective payment acceptance solutions for as low as AED 50 per month with no upfront costs. The plans are designed to allow businesses to choose the features that best suit their needs and budget. With uTap, businesses can customise their payment solution and optimise their operations for greater efficiency and growth.



Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB Sales & Marketing at etisalat by e&, said: “We are proud to launch uTap, a game-changing payment solution that simplifies operations and boosts efficiency for businesses. uTap presents an exciting opportunity for SMBs to streamline payment processes and embrace digital payment solutions. Our goal is to provide businesses with an end-to-end, fully integrated business and payment management solution, eliminating the need for multiple vendors and offering a seamless experience.”



uTap offers three affordable and tailored packages that empower businesses with seamless online payment solutions, payment terminals, order management, powerful automation tools and much more. In addition, uTap provides SMBs with unmatched value, such as no upfront costs, minimal documentation and quick activation with competitive transaction rates.



T&C Apply

Disclaimer: Please note that our role is limited to providing technical services that support the provision of payment service to you by a third party*. In facilitating the provision of UTap, we are therefore not providing any licensable retail payment service to you." Merchant Acquiring Partner – Network International L.L.C. Etisalat shall act solely as a technical service provider."



About etisalat by e&, UAE

‘Etisalat by e&’ is the brand representing the UAE telecoms pillar of e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group), operated by Etisalat UAE in our home market. In line with its refreshed strategy, Etisalat UAE is on a mission to unlock shareholder value, deliver outstanding customer experiences and drive optimal business performance.



Taking advantage of the age of ‘connectivity renaissance’, Etisalat UAE will grow core and digital services, by enriching consumers’ value propositions with digital services that cater for consumers’ new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond basic telecom services, including areas like gaming, health, and insurance. Etisalat UAE will also continue to act as the trusted partner and advisor of enterprises by enabling their connectivity and beyond connectivity requirements.



Bolstering its leadership position as the digital telco that is a customer champion in a hyper-connected digital world, Etisalat UAE will pivot new, sustainable demand in future-forward spaces like private networks, autonomous vehicles, and AI.



To learn more about Etisalat UAE, please visit https://eand.com/en/telecom.jsp