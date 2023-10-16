Exclusive 50% discount on ‘Freedom’ plans for Emiratis under Nafis

Dubai, UAE: etisalat by e& signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) today, to provide exclusive offers to Emiratis working in the private sector and registered in the Nafis platform as part of the company's strategy to support them in advancing their career growth.

The MoU was signed by Mohamed Hamoud Al Alawi, Director of Research and Studies, Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council and Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Human Resources Officer, etisalat by e&, in presence of H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO, e&, and Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO etisalat by e& at GITEX Global 2023, one of the world's largest technology events.

Emiratis working in the private sector and registered in the Nafis platform will receive a 50 per cent discount on eligible Freedom plans for a period of 12 months. The exclusive offer is valid for both existing and new subscribers.

etisalat by e& joined the Nafis initiative last year with a commitment to hiring and empowering over 500 Emirati professionals in the domain of retail, customer service, technology and IT within the forthcoming five years. Through offering new recruits the necessary expertise, skills and adequate platform to excel, this initiative robustly supports their career progression in the telecoms industry and extends significant contribution to UAE's national agenda for moving towards a knowledge-based economy.

H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “Signing this MoU with etisalat by e& during the major technology event (GITEX Global 2023) is a continuation of the strategic partnership with etisalat by e& and its commendable efforts made and commitment to the MoU signed between us last year during GITEX too, which resulted in an increase in the employment rate of Emiratis in the company’s retail centres, confirming the effectiveness of the company’s Emiratisation strategy.”

Al Mazrouei praised the strategic partnership with etisalat by e&, adding: “The constructive collaboration with the company has achieved distinguished successes in reality, especially in the training file, as the Etisalat Academy provided numerous training opportunities in various technical specialisations, which undoubtedly contributed to raising the efficiency and competitiveness of Emirati manpower in such a critical economic sector.”

“I’d like to thank etisalat by e& for its unwavering support in empowering UAE nationals to work in the private sector, which has had a positive impact not only on the company's employees, but also on all Emiratis working in the private sector who are registered on the Nafis platform, as these exclusive offers provided by etisalat by e& constitute another step to empower our national youth in the private work ecosystem," Al Mazrouei added.

Ali Al Mansoori, Chief Human Resources Officer, etisalat by e&, said: “etisalat by e& is dedicated to strengthening its collaboration with the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council through (Nafis) in an effort to improve the digital experience of Emirati participants in the programme. Currently in its second year, this partnership has resulted in the successful recruitment of over 220 UAE nationals, exceeding our annual target for Emiratisation.

“We take pride in attracting Emirati talents and empower them to shape the digital future of the UAE. etisalat by e& strives to offer opportunities in the technology sector for UAE nationals, as the 'Best Place to Work in the MENA region', contributing to the country's global position as a technology leader.”

