Abu Dhabi, UA: Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have announced the launch of Abu Dhabi Stopover. The announcement was made at the Arabian Travel Market following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between DCT Abu Dhabi’s Director General for Tourism, His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, and Etihad’s CEO Antonoaldo Neves.

The Abu Dhabi Stopover, exclusive to Etihad Airways, invites guests flying through Abu Dhabi to turn their free stopover hotel stay into the ultimate holiday. The capital of the UAE is an exciting and convenient stopover destination, thanks to its world-class hotels, stunning beaches, vibrant dining scene and full-throttle entertainment.

When booking flights with Etihad, guests now have the option to add a stopover and select a complimentary hotel as part of the online booking process. Guests can choose a free stay for one or two nights in a range of premier hotels across the city. Stopover packages are only available when booking direct on etihad.com.

H.E. Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Our partners are an integral part of our mission to share the very best of Abu Dhabi with global travellers. Our Stopover programme with Etihad offers an exciting introduction to the emirate for curious visitors. This innovative initiative provides a snapshot of the diverse experiences available here — from entertainment and culture to leisure and beyond — inspiring travellers to return and immerse themselves in the complete Abu Dhabi experience.”

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, said: “We plan to bring more than 100,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi through the Stopover programme over the next year, and we’re confident that once they have a taste of what the capital has to offer, they will return for more. We are thrilled to be working hand in hand with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to showcase what the emirate has to offer to the world.”

Experience Abu Dhabi

The UAE capital boasts diverse landscapes, from the serene dunes offering desert safari adventures or tranquil escapism, to the soft-sand, turtle-nesting beaches of Saadiyat Island, where visitors can enjoy turquoise waters and take in a majestic sunrise or linger for the last rays of light as the sun sets.

Travellers seeking culture will not be disappointed with the city’s breathtaking architectural highlights including the iconic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi with its unique landmark dome designed by Jean Nouvel, and the Qasr Al Watan presidential palace.

Those looking for adventure and family fun should head directly to Yas Island, where theme parks such as Ferrari World YAS Island Abu Dhabi offer adrenaline-fuelled rides. Kids will love meeting their favourite characters at Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and Yas Waterworld Yas Island Abu Dhabi offers rides, slides, wave pools and a lazy river to enjoy in the UAE’s sun-filled days.

Yas Island is also home to Yas Marina Circuit, host of the famous Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and the racetrack is open to visitors for walking, running and cycling, as well as go-karting most of the year.

Etihad’s boarding pass also doubles up as the Abu Dhabi pass which offers discounts at many of the city’s leading attractions as well as dining experiences.

Etihad connects more than 70 worldwide destinations through its home at the newly opened state-of-the-art Zayed International Airport. Located at the edge of the city, the airport makes it easy and convenient to enjoy a short stopover, then seamlessly connect onwards.

-Ends-

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

For more information, please contact:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae

Reem Jrade

Account Executive

Hill and Knowlton

Reem.jrade@hillandknowlton.com