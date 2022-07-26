UAE: Ethique Advisory, a one-stop shop for the best business coaching, consulting & sales training services for Startups, SMEs and MSMEs, announced its first initiative for the Middle East region- setting up of a Business & Executive Coaching Firm in Dubai.

UAE, declared the number one country providing an ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs in 2022, was the destination of choice when Ethique Advisory decided to spread its wings. The region has seen a dedicated drive to cultivate a globally competitive business ecosystem attracting entrepreneurs and investors from across the globe, an essential component to support economic diversification and innovation. The growing community brings many employment opportunities pushing the economy towards growth. Ethique Advisory, dedicated to working with entrepreneurs who want more growth, sales, and profit, believes it can add real value to their growth journey.

Ethique Advisory, a franchisee ofActionCOACH helps entrepreneurs and business owners gain skills to stay competitive in the face of the ever-changing market conditions and dynamics.

Established in 2018 by Ratish Pandey, a Gold Level Business Coach from ActionCOACH, USA, Ethique Advisory is one of India's leading business coaching and consulting firm. With a customer comes first approach Ethique Advisory tailors the coaching programs around the unique needs and challenges of its customer. The coaching program is designed to help the business address its most critical issues, thereby helping create the blueprint for success. With a team of highly experienced and skilled Coaches, Ethique Advisory offers coaching with guaranteed results. Living the ActionCOACH bottom line, Team Ethique Advisory is all about Real People and Real Results.

Ethique Advisory currently works with 100+ businesses, a mix of startups to SMEs & MSMEs, in India to help them scale. These include diverse Industry segments from Manufacturing, Hospitality, IT, Services and Technology.



An elated Ratish Pandey, Founder, Ethique Advisory, said, "Having worked in the region for over a decade in my past life, I am excited to be back in the market albeit in a different capacity. From running a business to coaching businesspersons. I am excited and looking forward to this new inning of working with entrepreneurs in the region to help unlock their potential and scale".