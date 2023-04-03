Dubai, UAE Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Turkey) region, is celebrating the Holy Month of Ramadan through several charitable and community initiatives expected to benefit over 300,000 people in the UAE.

To mark the Holy Month, the bank will organise nearly 200 volunteering activities, supported by over 1,000 volunteers from its Exchanger Programme. The bank will be supporting the region’s most established charities including Emirates Red Crescent and Beit Al Khair, to engage in a wide range of activities including food donations for underprivileged families, migrant workers, and the elderly, as well as other initiatives supporting underprivileged children, the elderly and people of determination.

Commenting on the announcement, Vijay Bains, Group Chief Sustainability Officer and Group Head of ESG at Emirates NBD, said: “Ramadan is a time of reflection and reaching out to the community to share goodwill. Keeping with the spirit of compassion and generosity during the blessed period, Emirates NBD would like to give back to the less privileged members of the community this year through a number of community-focused activities that will underline the true spirit of the Holy Month.”

Emirates NBD has always been an active supporter of such community and charitable initiatives, reflecting the bank’s commitment towards society. Launched in 2015, Emirates NBD’s award-winning Volunteer Programme, Exchanger, is an integral part of the bank’s CSR commitment and supports the UAE government’s goal to increase community volunteering.

