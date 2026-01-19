Dubai, UAE – Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), the master franchisee of Costa Coffee in the UAE, is proud to announce a two-year partnership with ENOC’s ZOOM convenience stores; to bring the We’re Serving Costa Coffee concept to a selection of hand-picked sites. The collaboration responds to growing consumer demand for premium coffee on the go, offering customers handcrafted beverages quickly and conveniently across 16 ZOOM stores for a smooth, uninterrupted experience. By combining Costa Coffee’s heritage and operational expertise with ENOC’s trusted and extensive service station network, the collaboration ensures quality drinks and service is never beyond reach.

Tyrone Reid, Group Chief Executive Officer MMI & ELR, said: “We are delighted to partner with ENOC Group, a brand that shares our values of honesty, respect, integrity, and a strong commitment to putting the customer first. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and look forward to serving customers Costa Coffee’s premium-quality coffee on the go”.

Hussain Sultan Lootah, Acting Group CEO of ENOC Group said:

"ENOC is dedicated to enhancing customer experience through strategic partnerships with trusted brands. Our collaboration with Costa Coffee introduces a premium, on-the-go coffee experience at our ZOOM stores, offering customers greater convenience, quality, and choice. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting evolving customer needs and delivering exceptional service across our network.”

Looking ahead, the collaboration opens opportunities for expanding served and self-serve Costa Coffee offerings across the wider ENOC network, providing consumers with greater choice, convenience, and accessibility.

With more than 25 years of Costa Coffee heritage in the UAE and over 160 stores nationwide, combined with ENOC’s trusted network of 200+ service stations, the two brands are uniquely positioned to leverage their scale, experience, and credibility to deliver exceptional coffee experiences across the country.

Now, customers can enjoy a range of hot, iced, and blended Costa Coffee drinks whether they’re refueling, or on the go across a selection of ZOOM convenience stores at ENOC service stations in the UAE including 1066, 1005, 1029, 1021, 1038, 1017, 1085, 1604, and 1065 in Dubai; 1103 in Sharjah; 1205, 1135, and 1203 in Ajman; 1301 in Umm Al Quwain; and 1444 in Ras Al Khaimah, as well as Tasjeel 32 in Dubai.

About Emirates Leisure Retail:

Emirates Leisure Retail (ELR), a subsidiary of the prestigious Emirates Group, manages a diverse portfolio of restaurants, cafes, and bars across the Middle East, Australia, Asia, USA, and East Africa. With over 300 outlets, including 90+ within 21 airports, ELR excels in revenue generation, operational excellence, and guest experiences. Its unique models blend global brands and bespoke concepts. For more information about the company, please visit mmielr.com

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com