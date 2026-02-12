Emirates will introduce its first retrofitted high-density A380 on 14 April



Dubai, UAE: Emirates has announced a series of aircraft deployments and product upgrades across its network, extending the reach of Premium Economy and delivering a more consistent experience for customers.



As part of its ongoing retrofit programme, the airline is set to complete the upgrade of its first high-density, two-class A380 by mid-April. The aircraft will be reconfigured into a three-class layout featuring 76 Business Class seats, 56 Premium Economy seats, and 437 Economy Class seats.



The first upgraded aircraft will operate flights EK903/904 between Dubai and Amman from 14 April to 31 May, before moving to Prague on EK139/140 from 1 June. By November, Emirates expects to have retrofitted all 15 of its two-class A380s into the new three class configuration.



The following additional aircraft deployments are set to take place from March*:



Europe and North America



New York JFK: From 1 April, flights EK201/202 will be served by a four-class retrofitted A380 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, increasing to a daily service from 1 June.



Zurich: From 1 March, Emirates will operate a four-class A380 featuring Premium Economy on flights EK085/086. With this upgrade, the airline will offer more than 1500 weekly seats in Premium Economy to and from Zurich.



Milan: Emirates will operate flights EK101/102 with a retrofitted, three-class Boeing 777-200LR fitted with Premium Economy from 10 May.



Dublin: Emirates will operate flights EK165/166 with a three-class retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR from 25 October. Once deployed, all 21 weekly flights to Dublin will offer Premium Economy.



Asia



Ho Chi Minh City: From 1 May, flights EK392/393 will be operated with a three-class retrofitted Boeing 777-200LR. With this upgrade, the airline will offer more than 600 weekly seats in Premium Economy to and from Ho Chi Minh City on double daily flights.



Hong Kong: Emirates will upgrade flights EK382/383 from a Boeing 777-300ER to an A380 from 1 October, transitioning to a retrofitted A380 fitted with Premium Economy from 1 December.



Africa



Entebbe: Emirates will operate flights EK729/730 with the new A350 from 29 March.



Middle East



Basra: Emirates flights EK945/946 will be operated with a retrofitted four-class Boeing 777-300ER starting from 1 May, offering Premium Economy across all five weekly flights to Basra.



Indian Ocean



Mauritius: Emirates will operate a retrofitted three-class Boeing 777-200LR on flights EK709/710 from 29 March.



Emirates will further deploy a three class A380 on flights EK362/363 between Dubai and Guangzhou from 1 October, offering seats in First, Business and Economy Class.



Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via both online and offline travel agents as well as Emirates’ retail stores. WeChat Pay is available on emirates.com.



* Aircraft deployment may be advanced if released earlier from refurbishment.



PR Contact:

Emirates Public Relations

pr@emirates.com