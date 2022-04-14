ELAN Media is now the exclusive media representative for the waterfront family destination

A company that’s advancing Qatar’s advertising network with data enhanced DOOH assets

Qatar: ELAN Media, the leading outdoor advertising company in Qatar, has developed digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising and became the exclusive media representative for Place Vendôme – Qatar’s multibillion Riyal mixed-use destination in the heart of Lusail, which is due to open on April 15, 2022.

“As Place Vendôme is set to be a unique entertainment and shopping destination, we partnered with the pioneers in innovative advertising platforms, ELAN Media, to install state-of-the-art screens that blend with our inimitable Parisian architecture, allowing our brand partners to share their stories while enriching our guests’ visit. Cutting-edge advertising assets are vital for the project to achieve its goal of providing local, regional and international visitors with exceptional experiences that reflect the country’s modern lifestyle”, said AbdulAziz Bin Mohammed Al Rabban, Owner at Place Vendôme.

Elan Media has installed 45 double-sided Digital MUPIs with 75” LCD screens and its 8 screen Landmark collection in different mall locations, including its Luxury Boulevard and The Dancing Fountains area as well as a giant iconic 350 sqm portrait screen located on the Southwest of the mall, facing Al Tarfa Street and Lusail Marina.

“Place Vendôme is a prestigious addition to our expanding network as we advance Qatar’s advertising network with truly engaging, eco-friendly, data enhanced digital-out-of-home assets,” commented Jaber Abdullah Al Ansari, ELAN Group CEO. “DOOH is the standout medium for advertisers who want to wow audiences and reflect the dynamism of their products, whilst generating valuable data driven audience insights.”

Elan Media will manage the DOOH content from ELAN LIVE, the cutting-edge control center where clients can preview their advertising copy as it would show on the assets and from which content is automatically scheduled and uploaded to go LIVE within minutes. The company can also provide advertisers with real-time, audience measurement, including impression and attention span statistics, demographics and audience sentiment at any stage of the campaign via Quividi technology which has been integrated across its entire DOOH network.