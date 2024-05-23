UAE, Dubai: As part of its extensive efforts to align with national visions, and its endeavors in line with the goals of the "Zero Bureaucracy" programme, Emirates Health Services (EHS) has achieved remarkable accomplishments in reducing bureaucracy and enhancing the efficiency of government services in the field of preventative dental check-ups for school students.

These achievements are part of the effective strategic efforts exerted by EHS to improve the customer experience and reduce the time and cost associated with treatment. Through its pioneering preventative dental check-up program for school students, EHS has proactively achieved tangible progress by simplifying procedures and improving the customer experience. It is expected that preventive treatment (interceptive) for malocclusion will reduce the treatment duration for each customer by 12 months in the future, thereby enhancing quick access to healthcare.

H.E. Dr. Essam Al Zarooni, Acting Executive Director of the Clinical Services Sector at Emirates Health Services, affirmed that EHS has made significant strides in reducing bureaucracy and enhancing the efficiency of government services in the field of preventative dental check-ups for school students. The improvements associated with this service are expected to reduce 24,000 visits annually in the future. He expressed pride in the achievements made in eliminating bureaucracy and enhancing the effectiveness of dental check-up services, noting that these results reflect EHS’ commitment to improving the customer experience and providing effective healthcare. The substantial improvements in the program will significantly reduce treatment time and improve customers' access to healthcare services quickly and efficiently.

Dr. Haifa Hannawi, Director of the Dental Services Department at EHS, indicated that the preventative dental check-up program for school students will contribute to reducing the number of orthodontic visits for each customer by 50% in the future. It is expected that the number of treatment visits to the dentist will be reduced from 24 to 12 visits per customer, along with reducing waiting times and congestion in health centers. This initiative will also help lower the cost of orthodontic treatment services for parents by an average saving of 10,000 AED per student. The digital enhancements to this service, which have achieved 100% digital transformation in the procedures for obtaining the preventative dental check-up service for school students, will facilitate faster and more effective access to care for students and their parents.

