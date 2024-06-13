Qatar Chamber health, insurance committees meet with MoPH

Qatar Chamber’s Health Committee and Insurance Committee held a meeting recently to address concerns affecting these sectors.The inter-committee meeting was presided over by Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, who is also chairperson of the Health Committee, in the presence of Mohamoud Saleh al-Raisi, director of Health Financing and Insurance Department at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), along with members of both committees.Speaking at the meeting, al-Ahmadani said the chamber is working to overcome the challenges facing the private health sector and collaborate with the bodies concerned to achieve the demands of the sector and strengthen its important role in the national economy.Al-Raisi underscored the importance of the meeting in strengthening the communication between the public and private sectors.During the meeting, the Health Financing and Insurance Department delivered a presentation on the Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme. It also focused on the strategic goals for its implementation, the governance of mandatory health insurance, the implementation phases, and the current ‘experiment status’.The participants of the meeting called for the conduct of further meetings on the Mandatory Health Insurance between Qatar Chamber, as a representative of the private sector, and the Health Financing and Insurance Department.They also urged the participation of Qatar Chamber in the Advisory Committee for the Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme, which represents insurance companies, service providers from hospitals and health clinics, and private sector companies.