Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Qatar Chamber health, in...
HEALTHCARE

Qatar Chamber health, insurance committees meet with MoPH

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images


The inter-committee meeting was presided over by Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 13, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARHEALTHCARE
PHOTO
Qatar Chamber’s Health Committee and Insurance Committee held a meeting recently to address concerns affecting these sectors.

The inter-committee meeting was presided over by Qatar Chamber board member Ibtihaj al-Ahmadani, who is also chairperson of the Health Committee, in the presence of Mohamoud Saleh al-Raisi, director of Health Financing and Insurance Department at the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), along with members of both committees.

Speaking at the meeting, al-Ahmadani said the chamber is working to overcome the challenges facing the private health sector and collaborate with the bodies concerned to achieve the demands of the sector and strengthen its important role in the national economy.

Al-Raisi underscored the importance of the meeting in strengthening the communication between the public and private sectors.

During the meeting, the Health Financing and Insurance Department delivered a presentation on the Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme. It also focused on the strategic goals for its implementation, the governance of mandatory health insurance, the implementation phases, and the current ‘experiment status’.

The participants of the meeting called for the conduct of further meetings on the Mandatory Health Insurance between Qatar Chamber, as a representative of the private sector, and the Health Financing and Insurance Department.

They also urged the participation of Qatar Chamber in the Advisory Committee for the Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme, which represents insurance companies, service providers from hospitals and health clinics, and private sector companies.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

HOSPITALITY

Hotel revenues rise 10.7% by the end of April 2024 in Oman

Hotel revenues rise 10.7% by the end of April 2024 in Oman
Hotel revenues rise 10.7% by the end of April 2024 in Oman
EQUITIES

Boursa Kuwait is committed to luring investors from everywhere -- official

Boursa Kuwait is committed to luring investors from everywhere -- official
Boursa Kuwait is committed to luring investors from everywhere -- official
OIL AND GAS

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Korea Nat'l Oil Corporation ink MoU on strategic oil storage

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Korea Nat'l Oil Corporation ink MoU on strategic oil storage
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Korea Nat'l Oil Corporation ink MoU on strategic oil storage
TECHNOLOGY

Ooredoo, Alfardan Group sign strategic agreement to enhance innovation in Qatar

Ooredoo, Alfardan Group sign strategic agreement to enhance innovation in Qatar
Ooredoo, Alfardan Group sign strategic agreement to enhance innovation in Qatar
TRUCE

US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies proposing new ideas

US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies proposing new ideas
US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies proposing new ideas
EMPLOYMENT

Sharjah Department of Human Resources, NAFIS collaborate to empower job seekers

Sharjah Department of Human Resources, NAFIS collaborate to empower job seekers
Sharjah Department of Human Resources, NAFIS collaborate to empower job seekers
OIL AND GAS

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil

Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery in Iraq's Erbil
REAL ESTATE

Qatar: Property sale in April jumps 28%

Qatar: Property sale in April jumps 28%
Qatar: Property sale in April jumps 28%

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

Abu Dhabi Multiply Group’s Omorfia acquires parent company of N.BAR, 1847

2.

UAE's Tendered raises $30mln from Aramco unit, A.P. Moller, other investors

3.

World’s millionaires ready to spend nearly $800mln on Abu Dhabi, RAK homes

4.

Sultan Al Jaber elected chairman of Abu Dhabi AI company Presight Holding

5.

Saudi’s IsDB signs $150mln financing deal with Tajikistan to boost energy production

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council, Sidra Medicine invite innovative solutions through QOI

2

Shura Council hails growth of health services in Qatar

3

Qatar: Aamal Medical signs Teaming Agreement with CCN Investment Holding

4

MoPH conducts evaluation workshop to assess health system performance in Qatar

5

Qatar’s healthcare sector gains unprecedented achievements

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

DEBT

Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market

Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market
Saudi eyes tax incentive to lure more investors to debt market
INTEREST RATE

UAE and Qatar keep interest rates unchanged in line with US Fed

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Saudi Fisheries secures $5mln banking facility from Riyad Bank

ACQUISITION

UAE EGA's acquisition of Leichtmetall fully funded by green loan

LATEST NEWS
1

Musk convincing Tesla investors to back his pay. Now he must persuade a judge

2

Olympics: Messi says he won't play for Argentina at Paris Games

3

US says Hamas seeks changes to ceasefire plan; Hamas denies proposing new ideas

4

Indian shares at all-time highs in global rally on US rate cut hopes

5

Sharjah Department of Human Resources, NAFIS collaborate to empower job seekers

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds