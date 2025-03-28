Qatar - HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud and HMC managing director Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi with the medical team.

Qatar has reached a major healthcare milestone with the successful completion of the country’s first heart transplant.



The surgery was performed at the Heart Hospital of Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) by an expert local heart transplant team, a statement said.



The patient, a 42-year-old man from Bangladesh, is now recovering well. This achievement marks an important step forward for healthcare in Qatar and highlights the strength of the country’s organ transplant programme, it was explained.



Following the procedure, HE the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad al-Mahmoud and HMC managing director Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Suwaidi, visited the patient at Heart Hospital and met the medical team.



“This is a proud moment for Qatar,” said HE al-Mahmoud. “The successful heart transplant shows our strong commitment to developing organ transplant services. It also demonstrates that Qatar is becoming a leader in this field, thanks to our skilled doctors, modern hospitals, and support from our country’s leadership.”



Al-Suwaidi added: “This heart transplant shows the high quality of care provided by HMC’s specialist teams. It also highlights the strength of our organ transplant programme and the skill of our surgeons, doctors, nurses, and support staff. We are proud to provide world-class care to our patients.”



The transplant was carried out by a large team that included cardiac surgeons, cardiologists specialising in heart failure, anaesthesia and intensive care teams, interventional cardiac catheterisation nurses, and specialists in infectious diseases, nephrology, pathology, rehabilitation, psychiatry, and social workers. The team worked closely together to make sure everything went smoothly and the patient received the best care before, during, and after the surgery.



Despite significant advances in medical and interventional treatments for heart failure patients, some patients still suffer from treatment-resistant conditions and require advanced treatments such as heart transplantation. Heart transplantation is a highly complex procedure that requires collaboration between multiple medical teams to ensure appropriate patient selection and optimal management of pre- and post-operative care.



Chief medical officer Dr Khalid al-Jalham, said: “HMC is dedicated to delivering world-class specialist healthcare services to our patients. This transplant procedure marks a major milestone for individuals with advanced heart disease in Qatar and underscores our commitment to leading the way in specialised cardiac care. In recent years, Qatar’s organ transplant programme has made significant progress, supported by international-standard hospitals, a national donor registry, and highly skilled medical teams.”

