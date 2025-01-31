Qatar - Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has established a gene therapy centre to treat rare genetic diseases such as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).



The announcement was made at the ongoing Arab Health 2025 where Sidra Medicine will highlight its international patient service programmes including flagship services such as gene therapy, reproductive medicine, the Heart Centre and more.



The Gene Therapy Centre will solidify Sidra Medicine’s position as a regional leader in advanced care, attracting families from across the GCC and the Middle East and North Africa region.



“As a Qatari institution, our goal is to create a regional centre of excellence, where children from across the Arab world can access advanced therapies without the need to travel long distances, bringing world-class care closer to home,” said Prof Tawfeg Ben-Omran, the division chief of Genetic and Genomic Medicine at Sidra Medicine.



The Gene Therapy Centre is designed to address the growing demand for innovative treatments for SMA and DMD.



It plans to expand the service in the future for other rare and complex genetic diseases.



Since the launch of its gene therapy programme in 2022, Sidra Medicine has already provided groundbreaking therapies to 30 children with SMA and 15 children with DMD, attracting patients from 11 countries.



“The availability of gene therapies for both SMA and DMD at Sidra Medicine represents a significant leap forward in the care of these rare genetic disorders,” said Prof Ibrahim Janahi, Sidra Medicine’s acting chief medical officer, chair of medical education and the division chief of pulmonology.



DMD is the most common inherited muscle disorder, primarily affecting males, with symptoms usually appearing between the ages of two and three.



SMA is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle weakness and can be life-threatening, often resulting in the loss of vital motor functions such as sitting, crawling, or swallowing.

